Al Nassr news today. A bulletin bringing you the key updates concerning the Saudi side, whether the transfer market, preparations for matches, or statements from the coach, players and administrative officials, along with other news related to Al Alami.
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Al-Nassr News Today | The Chaos Continues.. The Nawaf Al-Aqidi Surprise and European Clubs Compete for the Talent of the Global Club
Financial Crisis Chaos
"They will not win titles": Fresh evidence of the chaos at Al-Nassr, and the behind-the-scenes story of Jhon Duran's departure, "the only good thing"!
The signs inside the Al-Nassr camp look far from reassuring ahead of the new "2026-2027" campaign. A financial crisis is gripping the club, and it's stopping them from completing new signings.
Ange Postecoglou's side were crowned Saudi Roshn League champions last season, ending a seven-year wait, and they reached the final of the AFC Champions League 2. But can they cling on to their crown, or mount a challenge among Asia's elite?
"Hope for Cristiano Ronaldo's intervention": The retirement of "Al-Nassr's trusted journalist" after admitting the suffering
Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi, one of the club's most prominent journalists, has been forced to announce his retirement. It follows repeated appeals for someone to step in and resolve Al-Nassr's financial crisis, with Al-Osaimi insisting there are attempts to dismantle the club.
Ronaldo Nazario rates the Al-Nassr captain.. an attack at the league's expense because of the Don
"He has the level required to play in Saudi Arabia, but!" .. Legend Ronaldo assesses Cristiano's career after the 2026 World Cup
Brazilian football legend Ronaldo has delivered a blunt verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo's long career. The veteran striker, he suggests, may no longer be able to compete at the highest levels of international football.
"O Fenômeno" admits the Al Nassr star remains a force to be reckoned with in the Saudi Pro League. But he believes the physical demands of the World Cup have become an insurmountable obstacle for the legendary number 7.
He merely congratulated Spain on the World Cup .. Fierce criticism forces the Roshn League account to delete Ronaldo's photo!
Some called it a "blunder". The official account of the Saudi Roshn League sparked widespread controversy with a photo it published to coincide with the Spanish national team's celebrations of being crowned champions of the 2026 World Cup.
Spain excelled in both performance and result. That final denied Argentina the chance to be crowned champions for the second time in a row, De la Fuente's side winning by a single goal from Ferran Torres in extra time to add a second star to "La Roja's" shirt.
Drama flowed all night. Enzo Fernández saw red for a second booking in the 90+3rd minute, Lisandro Martínez went down injured, and Leandro Paredes assaulted Spain's Pablo Gavi. Lionel Messi then demanded Marc Cucurella be "sent off" on the grounds that he covered his mouth while speaking to him. And when the final whistle confirmed defeat, Messi wept, before Lamine Yamal pulled him into an embrace.
Transfer News
His agent officially reveals the facts.. Settling the controversy over the collapse of Samu Costa's transfer to Al-Nassr
Portuguese star Samu Costa's move to Riyadh giants Al-Nassr has sparked major controversy over the past few hours.
Al-Nassr had reportedly wrapped up the signing. Then came warnings that the deal had collapsed, driven by a financial dispute and the arrival of new competitors.
A new foreign player on the verge of leaving Al-Nassr.. and a surprise from Nawaf Al-Aqidi after being linked with Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab
Expect big developments in the coming days as Al-Nassr work the summer market ahead of the 2026-2027 season.
The Riyadh giants want to reinforce heavily, aiming to hold onto their Saudi Roshn Pro League crown while pushing hard for every other trophy on offer.
Video | European clubs compete for the Saudi "Lamine Yamal".. and Al-Nassr responds with a refusal!
Sports critic Ali Al-Anzi confirmed that European clubs are trying to sign Al-Nassr's Abdulrahman Sofyani this summer.
Sofyani, 18, currently plays for Al-Nassr's Saudi youth side. His displays across various age groups at home and abroad have turned heads, and he recently trained with the first team under new coach Ange Postecoglou.
Mockery of Al-Nassr Because of Laporte
After anger over Aymeric Laporte's comments about Argentina before the World Cup final .. "I learned this mentality from Al-Nassr!"
All eyes are on the 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, and some are tying the build-up to Al-Nassr and the mark the club has left on its former players. One of them is La Roja defender Aymeric Laporte.
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