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FBL-WC-2026-KSA-PRESSERAFP
Karim Malim
Translated by

Al-Juwayr's predicament and the paradox of the Saudi league: Donis opens the thorny files before facing Kuwait

Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
Gulf Cup
G. Donis
M. Al Owais
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
Greece

23 years of waiting under the microscope

All eyes turn to the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, where Saudi Arabia face an eagerly awaited test against Kuwait to open their Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" campaign. The hosts are desperate for a strong start on home soil.

Saudi Arabia enter the twenty-seventh edition of the Gulf Cup with clear ambition. Georgios Donis, the Greek head coach of the national side, has confirmed the target goes beyond preparing for upcoming challenges. He wants his players competing seriously for the title.

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Group One pits Saudi Arabia against Kuwait, Iraq and Oman, each chasing one of the two tickets to the semi-finals. It is a pool that blends experience and ambition, with three of its sides having appeared at the World Cup.

Under the tournament regulations, the top two teams in each group reach the semi-finals. The winners of Group One meet the runners-up of Group Two, while the Group Two winners face the Group One runners-up.

Victory in either semi-final ties books a place in the final on 6 October 2026, where the champions of the twenty-seventh Arabian Gulf Cup will be crowned.

  • Al Shabab v Al Riyadh: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    We want to represent Saudi Arabia in the best possible way

    Donis underlined just how much the clash with Kuwait matters, insisting that playing at home hands the Saudi national team a huge responsibility to the fans. They expect a level worthy of the name of Saudi football.

    The Greek coach spoke at the pre-match press conference: "I am happy with this competition, and because it is being held in Saudi Arabia, and in Jeddah, and we must represent the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the best way to make our fans happy, and we call on them to cheer us on and give us more confidence."

    Saudi Arabia go into the tournament with one clear aim: competing for the title. At the same time, Donis wants to use the matches to develop the squad and prepare for the challenges ahead.

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  • Cabo Verde v Saudi Arabia: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Our goal is the title: Al-Juwair's absence is significant

    Asked whether his focus is on winning the title or preparing for the Asian Cup, and how confident he is in the current group, Donis said: "I think representing the Saudi national team is different from where we were at the World Cup. We want to develop and play better, and our goal is to win the tournament. I think the general atmosphere is very good, and I can say that had we won, and had what happened with Musab Al-Juwayr not occurred, things would have been better."

    "What happened gives us some negative energy, but we have the quality," he added. "What is also good is that most of the players have good experience. We want to celebrate National Day, and to show our passion for playing, and we like to play well in the match."

    Al-Juwayr's absence looks like one of the issues occupying the Saudi technical staff before the tournament kicks off. The player matters hugely to Donis's ideas. Even so, the coach insists he trusts the options available and believes they can cover the gap.

  • Spain v Saudi Arabia: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Hosting pressure does not scare Denis

    The head coach of the Saudi national team addressed the pressures of hosting the tournament on home soil, specifically in Jeddah. Pressure is a natural part of football, he stressed, and the real challenge lies in handling it without letting it erode the team's identity.

    Doniss said: "In general, playing football without pressure would be something unnatural. What matters is that we control the pressure well and that it does not make us lose our way and our style."

    "Every match differs from another tournament, and we have experience and youth, and when the team is ready for everything we want the players to be able to communicate well," he added. "In our group there are three national teams that took part in the World Cup, and that means a lot of quality."

    Balance is what Doniss wants from his side, above all with the tournament unfolding before huge crowds and on a national occasion that means so much to Saudi fans.

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  • Saudi Arabia Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Denis explains the difference between Al-Juwair and Mukhtar Ali

    Saudi Arabia's coach tackled the comparison between Musab Al-Juwayr and Mukhtar Ali following the former's absence, stressing that each player brings his own qualities and fills a different role on the pitch.

    He said: "There can be no comparison between Musab Al-Juwayr and Mukhtar Ali, as each player operates in a different area. Mukhtar can offer us something extra in midfield, while Musab was giving us something else."

    "We believe we have the quality, and we know that Musab's absence has an impact, and what happened did not give us the chance to benefit from him," he explained. "We must remain settled even if some things happen that distract us."

    Donis then cast his mind back to Saudi Arabia at the World Cup. "At the World Cup we ran a lot and worked a lot, but we made some wrong decisions. The important thing is that we keep our confidence and our control of the match."

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH13-KSA-URUAFP

    The Saudi league has developed, but!

    Dionis didn't dodge the question of how the Saudi league's rapid growth in recent years relates to the national team's level, insisting a strong domestic competition doesn't automatically produce a strong national side.

    He said: "We must analyse everything and face reality. The Saudi league has developed significantly, as we have signed many stars and the quality has increased, but having a strong league does not mean that we have a strong national team. We benefit from this in that we have a better character, and we want to play with better standards and with a greater character."

    The coach also flagged one of the problems that comes with so many foreign players in the Saudi league. "The negative side of this is that we sometimes lack the matter of playing and getting significant playing time. Goalkeepers, for example, most of them are foreign," he said.

    Deal with reality and take the positives from it, Dionis urged. He made clear the Kuwait match is no final, and that his staff will pick apart the mistakes once it's over.

    He said: "I believe in the players, and we must reinforce the positives. Tomorrow is not a final, we will play against Kuwait with our character and our identity, and then afterwards we will analyse the mistakes. Every match is different from the other, and our goal is to develop from where we were."

  • Saudi Arabia Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    We want to end a 23-year absence

    Mohammed Al-Owais sees the Kuwait clash as a crucial opening for Saudi Arabia in the tournament. The Saudi goalkeeper was quick to acknowledge Kuwait's rich history in the Gulf Cup.

    "I welcome our brothers from the Gulf countries, they are in their rightful place, and this tournament brings brothers together," Al-Owais said during the press conference. "We are delighted with this hosting, and tomorrow is the Gulf derby, and everyone knows Kuwait's history in this tournament."

    He added: "We want to take the points from the match, and we will play at Al-Jawhara, our favourite stadium, and the match is on Saudi National Day, and we want to achieve victory at the start of this edition."

    Kuwait carry special weight for Saudi Arabia. It's been 23 long years since the Green Falcons last stood on the Gulf Cup winners' podium, and this edition offers a fresh chance to end that wait.

  • Korea Republic v Saudi Arabia - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    The tournament is not pressure, but a challenge and a motivation

    Could Saudi Arabia's 23-year wait for a Gulf Cup title fire them up to end the drought, or would it become a burden? Al-Owais insisted the team's priorities are clear, and that this campaign doubles as preparation for what lies ahead.

    He said: "We have priorities, and we have previously reached the World Cup. We are preparing ourselves to win this edition, and we are also preparing for the upcoming Asian Cup. This will be the best preparation for building character and identity through winning the title. Saudi Arabia is a producer of stars and its records speak for it. We are ready, and the tournament does not represent pressure, but rather a challenge and a motivation, and we want to win the Gulf Cup and the Asian Cup."

    The Saudi Arabia goalkeeper signed off by demanding respect for Kuwait, nodding to their rich history in the competition and vowing that Saudi Arabia would play with their own character and identity.

    Al-Owais said: "We are facing a team with a great history in this tournament, which is preparing well for this edition of the Gulf Cup. We will play with our identity and character, and this tournament is the best way to prepare ourselves for this edition and for the Asian Cup, which is very close."

    Donis wants to fight for the title. Al-Owais wants to use the tournament to forge a tougher Saudi Arabia. The Green Falcons' Gulf 27 journey kicks off against Kuwait, an early test of whether they can handle the pressure of hosting, cover their absences, and turn Saudi football's huge progress into a clear identity on the pitch.

Gulf Cup
Saudi Arabia crest
Saudi Arabia
KSA
Kuwait crest
Kuwait
KUW