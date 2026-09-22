All eyes turn to the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, where Saudi Arabia face an eagerly awaited test against Kuwait to open their Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" campaign. The hosts are desperate for a strong start on home soil.

Saudi Arabia enter the twenty-seventh edition of the Gulf Cup with clear ambition. Georgios Donis, the Greek head coach of the national side, has confirmed the target goes beyond preparing for upcoming challenges. He wants his players competing seriously for the title.

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Group One pits Saudi Arabia against Kuwait, Iraq and Oman, each chasing one of the two tickets to the semi-finals. It is a pool that blends experience and ambition, with three of its sides having appeared at the World Cup.

Under the tournament regulations, the top two teams in each group reach the semi-finals. The winners of Group One meet the runners-up of Group Two, while the Group Two winners face the Group One runners-up.

Victory in either semi-final ties books a place in the final on 6 October 2026, where the champions of the twenty-seventh Arabian Gulf Cup will be crowned.