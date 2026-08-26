Moussa Diaby's future at Al-Ittihad has taken a sharp turn in the last few hours. Weeks of uncertainty had surrounded the French winger, and now the club face rapid decisions over both the player and his potential replacement.
Translated by
Al-Ittihad and Leverkusen reach agreement: a Japanese replacement for Diaby, and an Algerian threatens the Kessié deal
What stalled for weeks was settled in hours
Diaby has edged closer to ending his time at Al-Ittihad and returning to Bayer Leverkusen, striking a deal with the Jeddah club over his outstanding dues. The agreement clears the path for his move after weeks of uncertainty over his future.
German magazine Kicker, cited by the newspaper Arriyadiyah, reports that both sides settled the dispute over the player's dues in the past few hours. That row had stalled his return to his former club for around four weeks.
Diaby had told Al-Ittihad's management he was "not mentally ready" to feature in recent matches while he focused on negotiating a move to Leverkusen, the German champions in 2023-2024.
Read also: Flick's dream draws near: Pedri prepares for his first appearance, and a new message regarding Alvarez
€30 million: a long contract awaits Diaby
The deal is closing in on completion for a fee just under 30 million euros. That's according to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, who on Wednesday pointed to a full verbal agreement between the two clubs over the value of the transfer. This is a permanent move, not a loan.
Diaby is expected to sign a contract with Leverkusen running until 2031. The two clubs are now working to finalise the last details before the official announcement.
Next come the medical examinations and the signing of the contracts, with the player set to undergo his medical over the coming days, according to Kicker.
Read also: A loaded question to embarrass him: Xavi escapes the first Dutch ambush
Al-Ittihad prepares for life after Diaby and Keller: Dwan and Boudaoui in the frame
Completing the transfer would end Diaby's time at Al-Ittihad after two seasons in the club's shirt, with the management already moving early to line up a replacement for the French winger.
Sources for "Arriyadiyah" revealed that Al-Ittihad have placed Japan's Ritsu Doan, the Eintracht Frankfurt winger, among their leading options to replace Diaby, alongside other names.
Nice midfielder Hicham Boudaoui of Algeria has also entered Al-Ittihad's thinking in the middle of the park. Ivory Coast's Franck Kessié, meanwhile, stands out as the candidate to replace defender Stephan Keller should his exit go through.
Doan played 40 matches for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, scoring 7 goals and providing 6 assists. Transfermarkt value him at around 17 million euros.
Read also: Video: A special song? A Turkish singer celebrates Salah's brilliance
Diaby's words reveal what happened
Al-Ittihad's board are waiting on a final resolution to the Diaby file before deciding on alternatives, with the French winger's move to Leverkusen now closer than ever.
Diaby sat out the recent match against Al-Hazem after telling German coach Jens Wissing he was not mentally ready to feature. The coach confirmed as much after the game, which Al-Ittihad won 3-2.
Read also: he cannot stop the hands of time: Postecoglou's boldness puts Ronaldo before the dreaded question
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting