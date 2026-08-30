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صفقات الهلال الجديدةkooora
GOAL

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Al-Hilal in their new guise: Premier League trio threaten the dominance of Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli

FEATURES
Al Hilal
C. Summerville
G. Martinelli
O. Watkins
Al Nassr FC
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia
Netherlands
Brazil
England

Al-Hilal are set to enter the coming phase of the season with a completely different look, having overhauled their attacking line during the current transfer window. The aim is clear: reshape the front line with players capable of giving the team a more ferocious edge. Brazilian Malcom has departed, Frenchman Karim Benzema is now out of the reckoning, and Salem Al-Dawsari is sidelined through injury.

One signing was never going to be enough. Al-Hilal chose instead to build a new attack around players coming straight from the English Premier League, landing Dutchman Crysencio Summerville, then wrapping up a deal for Englishman Ollie Watkins, before completing the trio with Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli. That leaves Italian coach Simone Inzaghi with an attacking group utterly different from the one he leaned on in the previous period.

The gamble here goes beyond simply replacing the names that have gone. Al-Hilal want a new attacking system built on pace, power and the ability to move into different spaces. Get the trio gelling quickly within Inzaghi's ideas, and "the Leader" could become a far more dangerous proposition.

Read also: Officially: Saudi side Al-Hilal sign Watkins as Benzema hangs in the balance

  • Attack with different ambitions

    Somerville, arriving from West Ham, gives Al Hilal real flexibility in the final third. He can play more than one attacking position and drift from the flank into central areas. Watkins, the former Aston Villa striker, brings something different at centre-forward: constant movement, relentless pressing and a knack for exploiting the spaces behind defenders.

    Martinelli, whose arrival from Arsenal is still awaited, hands "the Boss" an attacking weapon of a different kind. He thrives out wide, breaks through at speed and can get into the penalty area to create danger himself. That lets Al Hilal switch from building an attack to threatening the goal within seconds.

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    On paper, the trio look capable of giving Inzaghi more than one route to goal. Al Hilal can lean on pace in counterattacks, high pressing, direct play or numerical overloads on the flanks. Those options simply weren't available with the same flexibility during spells of last season.

    Quality names alone won't guarantee success, though. The trio need to gel with the rest of the squad and read each other's movements. Inzaghi's task is to turn individual quality into a collective system that can compete under the pressure of the competitions.

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  • FBL-KSA-NASAR-HILALAFP

    Al-Hilal declares war

    This attacking revolution arrives at a delicate moment for Al-Hilal. Domestic competition has grown fiercer, and the club begins the season under pressure to reclaim its place in the Roshn League race after Al-Nassr lifted last season's title. Al-Nassr now want to keep it and tighten their grip on Saudi football.

    Signing a trio from the English Premier League sends a clear message: "the Leader" have no intention of merely competing. They want the attacking tools to seize back control of the title race, especially when the fine margins in clashes between the big clubs so often decide the champion.

    Al-Ahli loom as a threat every bit as dangerous. They have stamped their authority on the Asian stage, winning the AFC Champions League title in each of the last two editions, the very competition Al-Hilal now enter. The battle between the Saudi clubs stretches beyond the league and into continental ambitions.

    So Al-Hilal face a double challenge: wrestling domestic dominance back from Al-Nassr, and standing up to Al-Ahli's rising force in Asia. In both cases, their new attacking power will be one of their sharpest weapons.

    Here's what stands out. The departures of Malcom and Benzema, coupled with the absence of Salem Al-Dawsari, could have landed a heavy blow. But the management chose a different route. Rather than hunting for a single replacement for each player, they built an entirely new attacking unit. That lifts the ceiling of expectation. It also raises the weight of responsibility.

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  • Al Nassr vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    A terrifying weapon or a calculated risk?

    The new Al-Hilal now boast the names to make a difference, but shifting from a side built on big stars to a fresh system takes time. Should Inzaghi speed up the gelling process, the trio arriving from the Premier League could become one of the most menacing attacking lines in the Roshn League.

    Take longer to adapt, though, and Al-Hilal may be forced to pay the price for such a major change. Al-Nassr enter the season defending their title. Al-Ahli, meanwhile, carry growing confidence after their continental successes.

    The value of the deals and the fame of the players will not decide Al-Hilal's attacking revolution. What matters is what happens when Watkins, Martinelli and Somerville line up together and get the freedom to show the best they have to offer.

    Al-Hilal reshaped their attack because the competition no longer allows for waiting. The Premier League trio could be the spark "the Boss" needs to restore their dominance. Or the sheer scale of the changes could turn into a difficult test for Inzaghi.

     Either way, the coming season promises a new battle at the summit of Saudi football, and Al-Hilal look ready to enter it with entirely different weapons.

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