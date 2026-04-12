Al-Ahly has formally accused the Football Association of violating the constitution in the Ceramica affair

Al-Ahly has sent a letter to the Egyptian Football Association asserting its right to nominate any representative it chooses to attend the hearing on the referee–VAR communications during its league match against Ceramica Cleopatra.

However, EFA general secretary Mustafa Azzam had previously stipulated that access to the VAR recordings is limited to two authorised technical or administrative officials who were present in the technical area during the match.

As a result, Al Ahly board member Sayed Abdel Hafiz will be unable to attend.