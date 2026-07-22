Al Ahly Battle Manchester United for Roma Gem, and Knock on Barcelona's Door for Marc Casado

Al-Ahli have moved to bolster their squad, with the Saudi side opening direct talks with Roma over the financial demands and conditions required to sign Manu Koné.

The interest follows Koné's standout showing at the 2026 World Cup. The Frenchman turned heads with his physical presence and sharp vision in midfield.

Roma are not the only club Al-Ahli are dealing with. The Asian champions are also in discussions with Barcelona over Marc Casadó, part of a plan to build a side capable of challenging for domestic honours.