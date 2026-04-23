Matarazzo has just delivered the club’s first major trophy in almost 40 years (1987, also the Copa del Rey), and this time they were finally able to celebrate properly. Although the proud, historic Basque outfit had also lifted the Copa del Rey in 2021, the coronavirus pandemic had dampened what could have been a huge, carefree party.

“What a wonderful start to this journey we are embarking on together,” Matarazzo told the crowd in Basque. Reports estimate that around 100,000 people turned an ordinary Monday into a huge celebration on the streets of San Sebastián. After he finished reading a brief statement from the town hall balcony, the crowd roared its approval. “I feel this is just the beginning,” the 48-year-old American added, and another wave of cheers crashed down on him.

Just 48 hours earlier in Seville, his side had made history. Ander Barrenetxea’s 14-second opener against Champions League semi-finalists Atlético Madrid set the tone in the Copa del Rey final. Ademola Lookman equalised in the 18th minute, and just before half-time Mikel Oyarzabal, European champion with Spain, restored the lead from the spot. Atlético briefly levelled through Julián Álvarez late on, but Real Sociedad prevailed in the shoot-out. When home-grown talent Pablo Marín calmly slotted home the decisive spot-kick, pandemonium erupted and the celebrations knew no bounds.

In doing so, Matarazzo became the first American manager to win a title in one of Europe’s top five leagues. The triumph in Seville caps his brief yet impactful tenure in the Basque Country, especially when one considers that Real Sociedad were in far less promising shape just four months ago, shortly before Christmas, when he took charge.