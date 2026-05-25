Last Saturday, Undav lost his head-to-head with Kane as Stuttgart watched the Bayern Munich striker clinch the DFB-Pokal final with a hat-trick.

Afterwards, Undav praised his rival: "You can't give him an inch of space. He has a top-class finish with both feet. He has that special instinct and is always where the goals are. The passes he plays to Olise or Diaz are also outstanding. That's what world-class looks like."

For Kane, who has now scored 146 goals in 147 appearances for Bayern, this is not his first Golden Boot; he won the award in his debut season with the club in 2023/2024, also with 36 goals.

However, the 32-year-old has recently left open how much longer he will be scoring for the Reds. "At this point in my career, I want to get the most out of a contract. This will be one of the last contracts I sign as a player," Kane said last weekend, referring to talks about extending his current deal at S?bener Stra?e, which runs until 2027.