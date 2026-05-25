Harry Kane claimed the Golden Boot after netting 36 Bundesliga goals for Bayern Munich last term, a tally that saw off any late challenge from rivals across Europe.
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Ahead of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane has secured another title after guiding Bayern Munich to a domestic double
Harry Kane finished top of the scoring charts thanks to his 36 goals, earning 72 points and finishing well clear of Erling Haaland. Manchester City striker Haaland, the 2022/2023 Golden Boot winner, managed 27 goals (54 points).
Third place went to Kylian Mbappé. The increasingly controversial Frenchman netted 25 goals (50 points) last term. Last season, the Real Madrid striker was still Europe's top scorer with 31 goals. Although Viktor Gyökeres outscored him with 39 goals in the domestic league, the Swede was still with Sporting Lisbon and, because of the Portuguese league's 1.5 multiplier, could only finish second.
Rounding out the top eight are Dion Beljo, Vedat Muriqi, Igor Thiago, Luis Suárez and Esteban Lepaul. The next Bundesliga forward appears in ninth: Deniz Undav, who netted 19 goals (38 points) for VfB Stuttgart.
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Last Saturday, Undav lost his head-to-head with Kane as Stuttgart watched the Bayern Munich striker clinch the DFB-Pokal final with a hat-trick.
Afterwards, Undav praised his rival: "You can't give him an inch of space. He has a top-class finish with both feet. He has that special instinct and is always where the goals are. The passes he plays to Olise or Diaz are also outstanding. That's what world-class looks like."
For Kane, who has now scored 146 goals in 147 appearances for Bayern, this is not his first Golden Boot; he won the award in his debut season with the club in 2023/2024, also with 36 goals.
However, the 32-year-old has recently left open how much longer he will be scoring for the Reds. "At this point in my career, I want to get the most out of a contract. This will be one of the last contracts I sign as a player," Kane said last weekend, referring to talks about extending his current deal at S?bener Stra?e, which runs until 2027.
Harry Kane: Statistics for FC Bayern Munich 2025/2026
Competition Matches Goals Assists Bundesliga 31 36 5 DFB Cup 6 10 0 Champions League 13 14 2