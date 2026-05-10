Mbappé, Dani Ceballos, Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy, Arda Güler and Fede Valverde are all absent from the Real Madrid squad. Valverde had recently made headlines after an altercation with Aurélien Tchouameni left him with a laceration and a diagnosed traumatic brain injury, for which both players were fined.

Both players were subsequently fined €500,000 each.