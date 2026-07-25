Omar Al Soma is going through a rough patch, and it has little to do with football. Off the pitch, the Syrian striker faces total uncertainty over his future.
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After 10 historic seasons: has Omar Al-Somah's journey in the Saudi league come to an end?
Al-Hazm announces Al-Soma's departure
Al-Hazm confirmed the departure of Syrian striker Omar Al Somah today, one of 10 players to leave the club at the end of last season.
Al Somah spent just a single campaign at Al-Hazm. He made 26 appearances, scoring nine goals and adding one assist.
A mysterious destination
Al-Somah has kept his next destination under wraps, with every club linked to him denying any interest in a move.
Al-Feiha kicked things off, confirming they held no talks with Al-Somah last June despite his name being tied to the club.
Al-Faisaly followed suit. Newly promoted to the Saudi Roshn League, they denied any negotiations with the Syrian striker over a move next season.
10 historic seasons
All the speculation points to Al Somah potentially leaving the Saudi league entirely, after 10 seasons spent there with 3 different clubs.
The striker joined Al-Ahli in 2014 from Kuwait's Al-Qadsia, before leaving in 2022 for Qatar's Al-Arabi.
Two and a half seasons in Qatar followed, then the Syrian returned to the Saudi league in January 2025 through the gateway of Al-Orobah.
Relegation forced another move, this time to Al-Hazm, where Omar Al Somah spent last season before leaving.
The all-time top scorer in the Saudi League
Across those ten seasons, Al Somah wrote his name in gold in the history of the Saudi league, becoming its all-time top scorer in the professional era.
The Syrian striker leads the way with 161 goals, six clear of Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah on 155.
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