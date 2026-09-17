Vasiljie Adzic is enjoying a real breakthrough at Sassuolo, where Vincenzo Aquilani has started him from the off and turned him into a leading figure. He is showing 100% of his potential in the final third too, evolving from an out-and-out attacking midfielder into a box-to-box player.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport the Montenegrin midfielder discussed the goal he scored against Juventus in the direct clash with the club that still own his registration, and whose handling of him is fuelling plenty of regrets.



