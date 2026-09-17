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Adzic Sassuolo JuventusGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Adzic: “The goal against Juventus? I didn’t sleep. Perhaps in Turin I deserved more playing time, we’ll see what happens in the future...”

Sassuolo
Juventus
Transfers
Sassuolo vs Juventus
Serie A

The Montenegrin midfielder spoke openly about his adventure at Sassuolo, the goal against Juventus and his future.

Vasiljie Adzic is enjoying a real breakthrough at Sassuolo, where Vincenzo Aquilani has started him from the off and turned him into a leading figure. He is showing 100% of his potential in the final third too, evolving from an out-and-out attacking midfielder into a box-to-box player.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport the Montenegrin midfielder discussed the goal he scored against Juventus in the direct clash with the club that still own his registration, and whose handling of him is fuelling plenty of regrets.


  • “The match against Juventus is an obsession”

    "Let's go back a week. I had been waiting so long for this match. An obsession, I thought about it every day. I couldn't wait to play it to show my qualities against one of the biggest clubs. Then when I saw it was the 13th I thought about this incredible coincidence. I felt that something was in the air... The idea of scoring was going round in my head. Yes, I was thinking about it, I could almost feel it"

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  • “I didn’t sleep all night”

    "It all still feels strange. I played with them for two years. I always try to give my maximum regardless of who is in front of me. Then, well... it was something special. I watched the goal over and over again and I practically didn't sleep that night. You generally sleep little when you play in the evening. This time, add the adrenaline, the emotion, the strong feelings: it was an almost sleepless night"

  • Spalletti

    "I crossed paths with Spalletti before the match. After greeting Aquilani, he came over to find me on the bench. I went over to him and he complimented me on how I have started the season. It was a gesture that gave me enormous pleasure and I thank him for it"

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  • "Juve, I deserved more playing time"

    "The main thing now is playing regularly, and at Sassuolo I found the right place for that, so I'm absolutely delighted. I can feel everyone's trust and then we'll see what happens in the future. I give everything every day. FMaybe at Juve I could have played a bit more, or at least I hoped so. Maybe I deserved it too, but those are not decisions for me, so that's fine. At Juventus I had several good games. The path I'm on, the decision to come to Sassuolo for more space and to show what I'm worth, was the most sensible choice. Now I want to give everything for this club."

  • Sassuolo

    "Sassuolo wanted me back in January. Then they came in for me again in the summer. One detail made the difference: director Palmieri came to Turin to speak to me and make a video call with manager Aquilani, who explained his project and the role I would have very clearly. At that point the choice was easy. I have to say Palmieri's gesture struck me, not everyone would do that."

  • ROLE

    "The role? I'm an 8 or a 10. Above all, an attacking midfielder, that's where I feel most comfortable, but as Aquilani says, it's courage that makes the role."

Europa League
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
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NEC Nijmegen
NEC
Serie A
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Monza
MON
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Sassuolo
SAS