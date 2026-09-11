Vasiljie Adzic is now a Sassuolo player and is developing quickly under Alberto Aquilani, to the point that Juventus, short of options in midfield, may regret not making a concrete move for him. Speaking to Sassuolo Channel, the midfielder opened up on the emotions he felt at Juventus before the next league match, when he will face Luciano Spalletti's side as an opponent.
Translated by
Adzic: "On my Juventus debut, my family were in tears. The goal against Inter will stay in my heart forever"
Special match
"It will be a very special match for my heart, but I will try to beat them and do everything I can to take the points. That is why we play football: to win."
The beginnings
"At school I always loved going out to play sport, mainly because the ball excited me from a very young age. When you are little and spend all your school years with your friends, it is a period you remember for the rest of your life. I have wonderful memories. As a child you always try to enjoy yourself. I had a coach for many years before moving to the other team, a great coach from whom I learned a huge amount. I can only thank him.
I also have to thank Buducnost a great deal because they gave me confidence and everything a young player needs. I was 16 when I played my first match for Buducnost and scored a great goal. It was 28 August: I will remember it for the rest of my life".
Juventus
"When I arrived at Juventus I was excited. I did everything I could to show my qualities and earn this opportunity in Italy. Training with great champions is hugely important. I was 18 and I learned a great deal from all the coaches and all the players. Juventus Next Gen are a very good system, set up brilliantly by the club. Muharemovic is certainly one of the many players to have come through that project".
The family's tears on the debut
"My family were at the stadium when I made my debut for Juventus. When I came on and then the match ended, I saw that they were both crying. It was a truly emotional day. They told me that I had done what I had always dreamed of. At that moment I thought of everything and realised that I had achieved my dream."
The goal for Inter in the heart
"The goal against Inter? It was the Derby d'Italia. I scored my first goal for Juventus and I did it against Inter. It was the winner and I will carry that emotion with me for the rest of my life. 13 September is a special day in my heart"
Aquilani
"The manager has very clear ideas, also a little different from what you often see in Italy, because he always wants to play the ball. I liked that from the first day. Before arriving I had spoken to Aquilani and he had explained his playing system to me. I liked it and, once I arrived, I immediately felt his trust. We have a strong squad, with really strong players. Perhaps I was also a little surprised by the quality we have. In my opinion, we can do great things together."
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