Adzic: "On my Juventus debut, my family were in tears. The goal against Inter will stay in my heart forever"

"At school I always loved going out to play sport, mainly because the ball excited me from a very young age. When you are little and spend all your school years with your friends, it is a period you remember for the rest of your life. I have wonderful memories. As a child you always try to enjoy yourself. I had a coach for many years before moving to the other team, a great coach from whom I learned a huge amount. I can only thank him.





I also have to thank Buducnost a great deal because they gave me confidence and everything a young player needs. I was 16 when I played my first match for Buducnost and scored a great goal. It was 28 August: I will remember it for the rest of my life".