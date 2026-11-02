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AC Milan, young German defender Odogu moved to Toulouse on a straight loan last summer: an assessment of his start to the season

AC Milan

Defender David Odogu, born in Berlin in 2006, is struggling for playing time at Toulouse, where he moved on loan from AC Milan.

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MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

FTC

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David Odogu joined AC Milan out of the blue on the final day of the summer 2025 transfer window for around €6 million plus bonuses from Wolfsburg. He had only a handful of Bundesliga minutes to his name, but an established track record with Germany's youth teams and a reputation as one of the best defensive prospects. His first season in Serie A proved difficult. He never played under Allegri. Last summer, sister club Toulouse (another club in the Red Bird group) was chosen to give him more playing time in Ligue 1.

  • Zero appearances

    Toulouse are playing excellent football and sit mid-table with 10 points from nine matches. Odogu has yet to make his Ligue 1 debut: he missed three matches with muscle problems and spent the other six on the bench. His spell has not started as AC Milan had hoped. They could bring him home as early as January before deciding what comes next for him in the second half of the season.

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Next matches
MIL

MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

FTC

FTC