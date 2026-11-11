The Italian-born striker is a concrete target. He represents Germany Under-21s until the next European Under-21 Championship, scheduled for next June in Albania and Serbia. Signing him won't be easy.

Competition for the 2004-born striker is fierce. Born in Cagliari and developed at Hannover, he has admirers across half of Europe, from Arsenal to Bayern Munich and from Barcelona to Roma. Convincing him is one challenge. Meeting Club Brugge's demands is another: they have always demanded high prices and rarely offer discounts.

AC Milan know that well. The cases of De Keteleare (2022) and Jashari (2025) show that the Blauw en Zwart rarely sell their talents cheaply. They almost always get what they want, often with bonuses that are easy to achieve. Anyone pursuing Tresoldi must expect tough negotiations and little room for manoeuvre. Club Brugge have not named a price yet, but according to reports, the fee for the number 9, who has scored 14 times in 17 matches this season, including cup games, will be at least 50 million. That is at least ten million more than last summer.

Even that may not be enough to take him away from Belgium halfway through the season. Club Brugge rarely sell prized players mid-season. In January 2025, they said no to Liverpool, who wanted defender Ordonez. They have sporting objectives to achieve, while waiting until the summer gives them more time to consider the best offer and find a replacement.

For AC Milan, getting Tresoldi to pack his bags in January will be difficult. They have yet to turn words into action but will try to establish in the coming weeks whether a deal is possible straight away. Milan invested more than 150 million in the last summer transfer window, and Club Brugge have sold three of their stars midway through the season in the recent past.

Krépin Diatta joined Monaco in January 2021, Tajon Buchanan joined Inter in January 2024, and Andreas Skov Olsen joined Wolfsburg in January 2025. All three pushed to leave and dug in their heels to secure a move. Tresoldi, who has a markedly different stature and importance within the team, has not done so yet and, according to the Belgian press, has no intention of forcing the issue.

AC Milan remain his desired destination, his priority, but he certainly will not stand in the way. He owes Club Brugge a great deal. They have helped him develop, given him the chance to play in the Champions League and helped him make a name for himself across Europe. When he leaves, he will do so with the club's approval and with all parties happy. A January transfer followed by a loan until June, allowing him to finish the season in Belgium, remains a possibility, even if it is a less likely one. AC Milan are interested and will do everything they can to bring him to Milan and let him live the AC Milan dream.

In 2027, Tresoldi faces perhaps the most important year of his career. He will change teams, play in the final stage of the European Under-21 Championship and have to decide whether to represent Germany or Italy. Head coach Mancini expressed optimism about his international future at a press conference on Monday: "I have spoken to Tresoldi, and Ranieri has spoken to him," he said. "He has to feel what it means to play for Italy, but since he was born in Italy and his father is in Italy, I think there could be a chance. Then it is up to the young man to choose. He knows he could be important for us."