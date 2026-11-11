Born in Italy, the striker represents Germany Under-21s ahead of the next European Championship at that level, scheduled for next June in Albania and Serbia. Milan have made him a concrete target, but signing him will not be easy.

Competition is fierce. Born in Cagliari in 2004 and developed at Hannover, the striker has attracted interest from clubs across Europe, including Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Roma. Milan will need a convincing offer to persuade him, not least financially. Bruges drive a hard bargain and rarely offer discounts.

Milan know that from their dealings over De Keteleare (2022) and Jashari (2025). The Blauw en Zwart rarely let their talents go cheaply. They almost always get what they want, often with easily achievable bonuses. Bruges have yet to set a price for Tresoldi, but reports suggest their number 9, who has scored 14 times in 17 matches this season, including cup competitions, will cost at least €50 million. That is at least €10 million more than last summer.

Even that may not be enough to get him out of Belgium halfway through the season. Bruges do not usually sell their prized players in January. They turned down Liverpool's approach for defender Ordonez in January 2025 and generally wait until the summer, when they have met their sporting objectives and have more time to weigh up offers and find a replacement.

Getting Tresoldi to leave in January will be difficult for Milan. They have yet to turn their interest into action, but will try in the coming weeks to establish whether an immediate deal is possible. Nothing is impossible for a club who invested more than €150 million in the last summer transfer window, and Bruges have sold three stars midway through a season in the recent past.

Krépin Diatta went to Monaco in January 2021, Tajon Buchanan joined Inter in January 2024, and Andreas Skov Olsen moved to Wolfsburg in January 2025. All three pushed to leave, digging their heels in to secure a move. Tresoldi has a much bigger role in the team, however, and has not done so. According to the Belgian press, he has no intention of forcing the issue.

Milan remain his preferred destination, but he will not force Bruges' hand. He owes the club a great deal. Bruges have helped him develop and given him the chance to play in the Champions League and make a name for himself across Europe. When he leaves, he wants the club's approval and all parties to be happy. An unlikely option remains a January purchase followed by a loan until June, allowing him to finish the season in Belgium. Milan are in the running and will do everything they can to sign him and fulfil his dream of playing for the club.

For Tresoldi, 2027 could be the most important year of his career. He will change teams, play in the final stage of the European Under-21 Championship and have to decide whether to represent Germany or Italy. Head coach Mancini sounded optimistic about that decision at a press conference on Monday: "I've spoken to Tresoldi, and Ranieri has spoken to him," he said. "He has to feel that he wants to play for Italy, but given that he was born in Italy and his father is in Italy, I believe there may be a chance. Ultimately, the young man has to choose; he knows he could be important for us."