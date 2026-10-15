Milan's accounts for the year ended 30 June 2026, which the club's shareholders' meeting will approve, reveal the official figures for many transfer deals concluded during Igli Tare's tenure. They also cover deals concluded by Cardinale himself, including Goncalo Ramos's arrival at Milanello by 30 June, when the Albanian sporting director had already been stripped of his authority.





Figures revealed by Radio Rossonera, exclude any potential bonuses that may have been triggered after 30 June or could yet be triggered. Those bonuses do not affect last season's accounts.