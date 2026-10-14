For the first time in their history spanning more than a century, AC Milan have passed €100 million in sponsorship revenue. The figure is among the standouts in the club's 2025/26 accounts, which the board of directors approved on via Aldo Rossi.

Milan's commercial arm reached that milestone in a financial year marked by the absence of European competition last season and Champions League football this season. Despite the setback, AC Milan ended the season with €464.6 million in revenue, close to the previous two record seasons: up 1.7% on 2023/24 and down 6% on 2024/25.

Away from European competition, other activities provided most of that revenue. Sponsorships stood out among them.