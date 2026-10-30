Next matches MIL Serie A 15:45 INT

After the unveiling of the new Generali Stadium, which will be the new home of Inter and AC Milan, the club's moves in February 2024 feel like ancient history. Just over two years ago, Gerry Cardinale's idea led AC Milan to buy a large area of land in the municipality of San Donato to build a stadium of their own.

AC Milan still own that land, despite all that's changed in two years. What will they do with it? Owner Gerry Cardinale already has a concrete idea of what to develop there and how to do it.