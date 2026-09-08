AC Milan salaries 2026-2027: Gonçalo Ramos the highest-paid, Chukwueze on the same as Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek on more than Rabiot. 500 thousand for Cissé

According to estimates published by Calcio e Finanza, AC Milan paid around €55.7 million net and less than €100 million gross in player wages in 2025/26.

For 2026/27, the net wage bill rises to €64.8 million, up by around €9.1 million, or 16.3%.





On the gross figure, the total reaches €103.14 million. AC Milan therefore move back above the €100 million mark and closer to Napoli, who sit third in the Serie A rankings on around €109.2 million.



