Our editorial team understands Rabiot will not be in the squad to face Bologna. His calf problem is causing considerable discomfort, and AC Milan's medical staff are urging caution to avoid a recurrence. Gila has a slightly better chance of returning, while a decision on Moreira will not come until tomorrow. Jashari and Musah will play in midfield against Palladino's side, with Modric rested, at least initially.