AC Milan have taken another step in the growth of girls' football: for the first time in Italy, two women's teams will compete in a professional men's league. The Rossoneri are the first Italian club to make this move, driven by a desire to give their young female players a more competitive and demanding environment that can support their development and push their level even higher.
Translated by
AC Milan open up a new path for women’s football: two teams will take part in a professional men’s league
Under-15 and under-17
Testing themselves against boys' teams in a professional league will give the Rossonere girls a major chance to grow technically and physically, while also adapting to a higher tempo in matches. It will let them measure themselves against new challenges and speed up their development.
An innovative move that underlines AC Milan's determination to invest in growth and talent development, while creating the best possible conditions for their young female footballers to fulfil their potential.
The age groups involved are the Under-17s and the Under-15s, who will face the Under-14 and Under-13 boys respectively.
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