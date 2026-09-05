AC Milan open up a new path for women’s football: two teams will take part in a professional men’s league

Testing themselves against boys' teams in a professional league will give the Rossonere girls a major chance to grow technically and physically, while also adapting to a higher tempo in matches. It will let them measure themselves against new challenges and speed up their development.

An innovative move that underlines AC Milan's determination to invest in growth and talent development, while creating the best possible conditions for their young female footballers to fulfil their potential.





The age groups involved are the Under-17s and the Under-15s, who will face the Under-14 and Under-13 boys respectively.



