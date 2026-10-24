AC Milan have had a Saturday to forget. Amorim must leave Rabiot, Moreira and Gila at home, with all three dealing with physical problems. They join Terracciano, Gabbia, Saelemaekers and Chukwueze on the list of unavailable players, leaving AC Milan with a full-blown selection crisis. Here are Amorim's possible team selections.
AC Milan, makeshift line-up against Udinese: Amorim must improvise, here is the likely starting XI
4-3-3
At the Blue Energy Stadium, Milan will line up in a 4-3-3. Amorim has tried Tomori at right-back, with Bartesaghi on the opposite flank. The Italy youth international is slightly ahead of Estupinan. Pavlovic and De Winter will have to work overtime as the centre-back pairing.
Chance for Jashari
Musah looks certain to start on the right of midfield, while the legendary Modric will take on playmaking duties. Amorim is considering Jashari for the remaining midfield spot. The Swiss player looks set for an important opportunity from the start on the left, with Comotto the only midfielder on the bench.
Cisse alongside Pulisic and Ramos
Ramos is not 100% fit, but he will grit his teeth and lead the attack. Cisse and Pulisic will play either side of him, looking to provide the Portuguese striker with the service he needs.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting