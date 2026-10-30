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AC Milan, how is Gimenez getting on at Porto? Farioli’s choices, the goals and what could change in January

AC Milan
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MIL

MIL

Serie A

31 Oct 2026

INT

INT

Santiago Gimenez proved decisive in Porto's win over Académico Viseu on Wednesday evening, converting a penalty in a tight tactical contest. For Bebote, this is perhaps his best spell in the last two years.

After the match,

Porto manager Francesco Farioli told Sport TV he was pleased with the former AC Milan striker's performance: "It was very important to have this match to give minutes to the players who arrived late. We saw Santi Gimenez play 90 minutes, which was an objective, and he did very well. Fofana too, who had never started before. There were many positives."

  • Excellent figures relative to minutes played

    So far, Gimenez has scored two goals in six competitive appearances for the Dragoes . He scored seven goals and provided six assists in 37 matches for AC Milan. He has played just 173 minutes for the champions of Portugal, averaging a goal every 87 minutes. At first glance, the Mexican international's spell at Porto looks to be going swimmingly. But how little he has played stands out more.

  • Management criticised

    Criticism of Gimenez's decision to answer Mexico's call-up during the international break between late September and early October has shaped the initial assessment of his time at Porto. The Portuguese club believe the striker should have stayed in Oporto to work with the coaching staff, given he is short of fitness after a troubled summer spent outside the squad at AC Milan.

  • Thoughts for January

    Gimenez's goal against Académico Viseu in the Portuguese Cup could mark a turning point. He still has to earn his place, with Samu and Andrè Silva ahead of him in manager Farioli's attacking pecking order. If he fails to do so, AC Milan and Porto would discuss the opportunities the January transfer window may offer. Gimenez joined Porto from AC Milan last summer on a free loan with an option to buy that could become an obligation if certain conditions are met.

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Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

31 Oct 2026

INT

INT