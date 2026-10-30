AC Milan, how is Gimenez getting on at Porto? Farioli’s choices, the goals and what could change in January

Next matches MIL Serie A 15:45 INT

Santiago Gimenez proved decisive in Porto's win over Académico Viseu on Wednesday evening, converting a penalty in a tight tactical contest. For Bebote, this is perhaps his best spell in the last two years.

After the match,

Porto manager Francesco Farioli told Sport TV he was pleased with the former AC Milan striker's performance: "It was very important to have this match to give minutes to the players who arrived late. We saw Santi Gimenez play 90 minutes, which was an objective, and he did very well. Fofana too, who had never started before. There were many positives."