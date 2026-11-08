At 36, Hardung is young for the role: he turns 37 in November, but has already spent quite some time at the top level of football.

From 2015 to 2019, Hardung worked at Hoffenheim, who still play in the Bundesliga today. He started as talent development coordinator before becoming team manager.

The current Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director got his first opportunity at a high level with Leipzig in 2019. Krosche arrived at the Red Bull-run club the same year. Hardung spent two seasons there as head of the professional players department.

Joining Frankfurt alongside Krosche in 2021, Hardung initially held the same role. He became sporting director in 2023, working closely with his mentor.