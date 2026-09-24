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CM Grafica Goncalo Ramos Milan nuova 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
Emanuele Tramacere
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AC Milan, Goncalo Ramos: “I’d like to live in Milan for a long time. My father used to play, he still helps me today”

AC Milan
G. Ramos
R. Amorim

Goncalo Ramos's adventure with AC Milan has not been easy, with pressure building and goals hard to come by. But the win over Lecce has lifted the gloom over Milanello and left the players and Ruben Amorim feeling calmer again.


Speaking to the Rossoneri's official channels, the Portuguese striker reflected on his time at the club, his settling-in period in Italy and Milan, his relationship with Amorim, and revealed plenty of behind-the-scenes details about his private life.


  • The fans

    "The affection of the fans? It was really lovely. I met the fans for the first time in Jakarta, where we have a lot of supporters. It was incredible because we were so far from home, but we could clearly feel their support. You understand how huge AC Milan are as a club and as a fanbase. Our fans give us strength and support in every match. I like feeling that warmth during the match. Sometimes it may seem like a small help, but in the important moments it is fundamental."

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  • The family and the favourite dish

    "Every year I spend at least a week in the Algarve with my family, because it's special. There are huge numbers of tourists and it has a bit of everything: good weather, good food, and peace and quiet if you can find the right places. For me, it's Olhão, with the coastline that runs alongside the city… It is called Rio Formosa, it's one of the most beautiful places in the Algarve.

    Favourite dish: In Portuguese it is called "choco", cuttlefish. You cook it in a pan and then eat it with potatoes with sauce on top. It's my favourite dish."

  • The beginnings and the help of his footballer father

    "I've played football for as long as I can remember. I don't know exactly when it started. My first team was Olhanense, when I was four. I started out playing with children older than me, they were five or six. I was the youngest because there wasn't a team for my age at that time, but I wanted to play. That is my first memory.

    I spend a lot of time with my grandfather. I don't know much about his career as a footballer. I know more about my father's because people have told me about it. Even now he helps me every week, in every match. He is always the first to help me at every moment. He played, so more than most people he knows what it means to play and to do certain things on the pitch. He is also the first to tell me the truth and demand more from me. If, for example, I score five goals in a match but then miss one, the first thing he says to me is: 'You could have done better in that situation.' He is always straightforward with me and always pushes me to improve and go up a level. My mother, on the other hand, is much more talkative than my father. My father is more reserved, calmer. And my mother raises her voice because she can't handle the stress."

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  • Milan and Italian

    "I can say simple things like 'hello', 'tomorrow', 'football', 'striker'. I understand almost everything. Milan? I prefer city life. Even when I was in Paris, we chose to live near the centre. I think it's better because when we're not training I have something to do, if I want. It's also safer for my family.

    I've lived in two wonderful cities, but I would really love to live here because there are some similarities with Portugal. It's also a wonderful city, calmer than Paris, and for me that's better because I don't like chaos."

  • HOBBY

    "Other passions? The NBA. I love playing basketball, it's my favourite sport. I like watching the NBA and now Philadelphia... They now have LeBron James, it's LeBron's new team. I also like other sports such as Formula 1. My favourite driver is Hamilton and my favourite team is Ferrari. I also like going to the cinema, but the popcorn has to be good. As for series, I like Peaky Blinders. Films? Planet of the Apes."

  • AMORIM

    "I remember when I was at Benfica and we drew 2-2 against Sporting, and I scored two goals against manager Amorim. I was very happy. I don't talk about it with him, only with staff members Carlos and Vital. Back then he already knew me because we were right in the middle of the league season and I had already played many matches for Benfica. That helped him get to know me better."

Serie A
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