Matteo Gabbia has finally shaken off the ankle injury that held him back at the start of the season. AC Milan have made a fresh start under Ruben Amorim, who is still searching for the right defensive balance, something that clearly concerns the centre-back. Speaking to Dazn, Gabbia explained the changes the Portuguese manager is bringing in with one clear aim. To win every game so Milan can dream in Italy and in Europe.
AC Milan, Gabbia: "We’re happy with Amorim, but when you make changes it takes time. He is trying to find the right defensive balance"
Happy with Amorim
"The work with Amorim is going well. We are happy with what we are doing, but we also know we need to improve in every aspect.
The season has just started. When you change manager, there is always a need for a bit of time. We are trying to shorten that time, and with work and dedication people will see the things we are working on."
Happy about Modric
"Who has impressed among the new arrivals? It’s difficult to pick just one. They’re all lads who have brought something on and off the pitch.
I’m happy with everyone, and I’m also very happy that Modric is staying. We’re a good group and now it’s up to us to have a good season".
Amorim search for the right defensive balance
"The manager is trying to find the right balance defensively as a team. We have changed a few things from what we were used to.
We are also trying to cut out a few flaws we have had at the start of the season. We are keen to follow the manager, train well and improve defensively too."
The injury
"It has been a difficult month and a half because I wasn’t feeling well and I couldn’t play consistently because of this ankle problem. Now I’m happy to have resolved this injury.
The break came at the right time because it allowed me to train and completely get rid of the ankle problem. From when the matches resume, I expect to be at 100%."
Gila has surprised me
"We already knew Gila because he was playing in Serie A. He is a player with excellent qualities and an exceptional lad with a real desire to do well. I already knew him as a footballer, so if I have to say what surprised me about him, I would say he surprised me as a person"
I feel responsible
"I always feel responsible for setting an example. More than explaining it in words, what matters is how you behave and how you deal with certain situations. I always try to be an exemplary professional and always try to give my utmost."
Champions rivals
"There are plenty of well-equipped teams. But we have to stay humble, think only about ourselves and also remember how the last few seasons went, especially last year when we played a lot of good matches, but then there is a need for clarity, consistency and professionalism right until the end. Milan's objective is to win every match and we will try to do that every Sunday and every Thursday".
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