Gerry Cardinale, owner of RedBird and AC Milan, told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "We need to keep improving the squad because I wasn’t able to do everything I wanted to in the summer. It will probably take another couple of transfer windows to complete everything. We are only a quarter of the way there, and the priority is to build a team capable of coping with injuries. That is why we will continue to be aggressive in the transfer market in January. I won’t waste money, but when I set my mind on signing a player, I do everything I can to make it happen."