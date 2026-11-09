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Emanuele Tramacere
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AC Milan: Camarda on loan, Kroesche already monitoring the centre-forward market for January

AC Milan
F. Camarda

The future sporting director is already planning the next moves for January.

Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

FRC

FRC

Milan are planning for the January transfer window, with several opportunities for the new management team to pursue. Markus Kroesche's appointment as the club's new sporting director, and Hardung's subsequent arrival alongside him, have yet to be made official. Agreements are already in place, however, and the new team will take charge in January. According to Corriere della Sera, the directors are already monitoring the transfer market with one clear objective: a striker for January.

  • Camarda still too raw

    According to Corriere della Sera, AC Milan believe too much is being asked of Francesco Camarda at the moment. Even Goncalo Ramos is facing widespread criticism for his lack of goals, and asking the Italian to carry the attack when the first-choice player is already struggling risks overwhelming him. AC Milan are now seriously considering a six-month loan for Camarda to give him more minutes and regular football, perhaps as a starter.

  • Krosche already at work

    With January approaching, Markus Krosche is already monitoring the market for central forwards. He needs to avoid a repeat of the Fullkrug signing a year ago. Despite his excellent start to the Bundesliga season, Fullkrug arrived in a rush at the start of the transfer window and was far from match fitness. This time, Krosche needs an opportunity: someone ready to play who could become an investment at the end of the season.

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Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

FRC

FRC