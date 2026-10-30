AC Milan and Inter: how much is the stadium deal with Generali worth, and how long does it last? Record figures for Italy and among the highest in Europe

Next matches MIL Serie A 15:45 INT

The wait is over. Inter and AC Milan, alongside architecture firms Manica and Foster, unveiled plans and a scale model for the clubs' new shared stadium yesterday at Milan's Castello Sforzesco. It will replace the current Giuseppe Meazza in San Siro.

Modern, cutting-edge, attractive and functional for the clubs, the new stadium will transform the entire neighbourhood around it. Its most distinctive feature will be the naming rights, with the sponsor's name giving the stadium its name: Generali Stadium. Inter and AC Milan have already signed an agreement with one of Italy's leading insurance companies and, according to Calcio e Finanza, both the value and the duration of the deal are already record-breaking in Italy and across Europe.