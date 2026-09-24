But his career defied all expectations. Abdulqudus Atiah faded from view, and a name once tipped to guard Saudi Arabia's goal for years to come slipped out of the conversation.

Half a season at Al-Feiha was all it took before Atiah moved to Al-Wehda. He stayed six years, helping fire them back to the Roshn League, a spell that also took in a season-long loan at Al-Adalah.

Nothing about that stood out. Then came 9 February 2023, the day Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo made history with the fastest super hat-trick the Saudi league had ever seen. Atiah was the man on the receiving end.

Ronaldo's four goals sank Al-Wehda, but the goalkeeper lost most of all. Fans and the media, at home and abroad, tore into him with criticism that tipped over into outright mockery.

Campaigns sprang up to back and support Atiah at the time. Yet his greatest ally proved to be the mockery itself, driving him forward step by step, all the way to where he stands now.