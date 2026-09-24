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Abdulqadous Attia: the pupil of Oliver Kahn whom Ronaldo's mockery propelled to Saudi glory

Originals
A. Atiah
C. Ronaldo
O. Kahn
Oman vs Saudi Arabia
Oman
Saudi Arabia
Gulf Cup
Saudi Arabia
Portugal
Germany
Oman

The Saudi goalkeeper is living historic moments

The call-up of Al-Ula goalkeeper Abdulqadus Atiyah to the Saudi Arabia squad for the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" was no ordinary story. It was the climax of a long journey that began at the very bottom and carried him to the summit of glory.

Greek boss Georgios Donis, in charge of Saudi Arabia, named Atiyah in his squad for Gulf 27 to replace Nawaf Al-Aqidi, who dropped out through injury.

  • From Gulf to Gulf

    The Gulf Cup is familiar territory for Attiah. It handed him his first Saudi call-up, aged just twenty.

    Croatian coach Krunoslav Jurcic, in temporary charge at Gulf Cup 23 in Kuwait back in 2017, named the young goalkeeper among six youngsters drafted in from the talents team.

    Abdulquddus never got onto the pitch during that tournament, yet it still shaped his career, especially on the international stage.

    His debut followed soon after. Under Argentine boss Juan Antonio Pizzi, Attiah came off the bench in a 4-1 friendly defeat to Iraq in Basra in February 2018.

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  • Oliver Kahn's pupil

    The Saudi national team, meanwhile, held a camp for its goalkeepers in Germany under the guidance of Oliver Kahn, the Bayern Munich and "Mannschaft" legend.

    Stuttgart hosted the camp in January 2018. It came after the Gulf Cup 23 and before the young goalkeeper's historic friendly against Iraq.

    Just like that, Abdulqudoos Attia found himself walking the path of legends. He learned under Oliver Kahn, played for the Saudi national team at the age of 20, then earned a move to Al-Feiha as the next step in his development.

  • Ronaldo's mockery

    But his career defied all expectations. Abdulqudus Atiah faded from view, and a name once tipped to guard Saudi Arabia's goal for years to come slipped out of the conversation.

    Half a season at Al-Feiha was all it took before Atiah moved to Al-Wehda. He stayed six years, helping fire them back to the Roshn League, a spell that also took in a season-long loan at Al-Adalah.

    Nothing about that stood out. Then came 9 February 2023, the day Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo made history with the fastest super hat-trick the Saudi league had ever seen. Atiah was the man on the receiving end.

    Ronaldo's four goals sank Al-Wehda, but the goalkeeper lost most of all. Fans and the media, at home and abroad, tore into him with criticism that tipped over into outright mockery.

    Campaigns sprang up to back and support Atiah at the time. Yet his greatest ally proved to be the mockery itself, driving him forward step by step, all the way to where he stands now.

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  • Al-Owais's replacement

    Abdulqudus Attia left Al-Wehda when his contract expired in 2024, joining Al-Taawoun on a free transfer. He did not stay long, departing after two seasons.

    His next move was no ordinary one. Al-Ula, of the Saudi First Division League, picked him as goalkeeper to replace the veteran Mohammed Al-Owais after Al-Owais joined Al-Hilal.

    Al-Ula are banking on the Saudi shot-stopper to fire them into the Roshn League for the first time in their history. They came close last season before Al-Diriyah beat them in the play-off.

  • Denis's discovery

    Renard has made no secret of his faith in Abdulquddus Atia since taking charge of Saudi Arabia, handing him a call-up to the most recent camp ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

    That selection raised eyebrows. Atia had played the fewest minutes of anyone in the squad, managing just 90 for Al-Taawoun last season.

    He missed the cut for the final World Cup squad, but Renard did not forget him. The moment goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi went down injured, Atia earned a recall for Gulf Cup 27.

    Eight years had passed since the 29-year-old goalkeeper last featured for Saudi Arabia. His return proves dreams can come true, and that mockery may be the first step on the road to the top.

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