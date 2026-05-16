A tragedy for Baumann and a total loss of credibility: Julian Nagelsmann's handling of Manuel Neuer's potential return to the DFB has become a communications disaster

Throughout his tenure as Germany coach, Julian Nagelsmann has been praised for one consistent trait: players always know where they stand. Even in the build-up to the 2024 European Championship on home soil, the 38-year-old used clear statements to ensure that every player knew his intended role, cutting off misunderstandings at the pass. Sometimes, though, his candour went too far—notably in his much-discussed handling of Deniz Undav.
Ahead of the World Cup, Nagelsmann told Undav that, despite his strong form and impressive statistics for VfB Stuttgart, he was not a first-choice striker—a decision that sparked debate during the recent friendlies against Switzerland and Ghana.