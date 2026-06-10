A third-tier player who made it in the Premier League! How Luke O'Nien rose from the seventh tier to European competition and earned legend status at his club

The 31-year-old is right. Next term will be O'Nien's ninth at AFC Sunderland, and he is set to line up for the Black Cats in the Europa League—a campaign that has not happened for 53 years.

Sunderland's return to international football had been absent for 53 years. Having begun the campaign as a well-funded promoted side, the Black Cats leapfrogged several established clubs to grab seventh spot—and a European berth—thanks to a dramatic 2-1 home win over Chelsea on the final day of the Premier League season. O'Nien was central to that success.

The defender provided the assist for the second goal to make it 2-0, marking his first assist in the top flight after a handful of top-level appearances. Although O'Nien has been at Sunderland since 2018, back then the club was still in the third tier and he was far from a star performer.