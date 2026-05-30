According to Transfermarkt, the 20-year-old could secure a first-team squad place and earn game time with FC Bayern next season.
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A surprise place in the FC Bayern squad or a transfer? Four Bundesliga clubs are reportedly keen on Arijon Ibrahimovic
However, there is also the possibility that Ibrahimovic could spend another season on loan at another club or even be sold.
Several clubs are monitoring the forward: Bundesliga sides FC Augsburg, Werder Bremen, TSG Hoffenheim and VfB Stuttgart are all reported to be interested, while Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Fulham are weighing moves from the Premier League. PSV Eindhoven—with whom Bayern Munich already enjoys good relations—has also registered its interest, according to Transfermarkt.
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Arijon Ibrahimovic remains under contract at FC Bayern until 2027.
The youngster, whose contract with FC Bayern runs until 2027, made solid progress last term at Heidenheim, though he could not prevent Frank Schmidt's side from relegation. In 34 appearances for FCH he scored two goals and provided five assists, including one in the dramatic 3-3 draw against FC Bayern on Matchday 32.
"Pre-season training with Frank Schmidt alone brought me to a very good physical level, allowing me to make even better use of my individual qualities," Ibrahimovic told Transfermarkt. "That made my game more complete. It was important for me to get plenty of playing time to show what I can do. That worked out, so I believe it was a very good year for me."