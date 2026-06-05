FC Bologna's press office has been taken by surprise in recent days. Normally, the club's social media posts rarely attract more than 100 comments, but one recent announcement went viral. Domenico Tedesco is set to become the Rossoblu's new head coach; the 40-year-old has signed a contract until 2028, with an option for a further year.
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A successful spell is coming back to haunt him! Why Domenico Tedesco enjoys an undeserved reputation in Germany
There are currently more than 1,200 comments on X, and almost every single one comes from a Fenerbahce fan. Tedesco was sacked by the Istanbul giants at the end of April in a shock move that followed the team's second league defeat.
The dismissal sent the passionate supporters into such a frenzy that President Sadettin Saran announced just one day later that he would not stand for re-election in the weekend poll. Just how much Tedesco was adored by Fener fans was also demonstrated in the real world—at two airports.
The scene descended into chaos both when he departed the Turkish capital and upon his arrival in Stuttgart: emotional supporters bid him farewell in tears, and he could only make his way through with help from police and security.
Tedesco remained unbeaten in his first 22 games in charge of Fenerbahe.
Objectively, the fans' passionate reaction is understandable. Tedesco restored Fener's fortunes, though silverware remained elusive at first. His Bosphorus bilan remains impressive.
On Matchday 5 of the Süper Lig, he took charge of a squad assembled at the behest of star coach José Mourinho. Tedesco remained unbeaten in his first 22 league games and, in January, delivered the Super Cup to Kadiköy for the first time in 11 years. Until his departure, the club also harboured hopes of a first league title in 12 years.
That resilience is even more impressive when you consider the disruptions behind the scenes. Just 13 days after his arrival, the club's long-serving president Ali Koc—the man who had hired him—was replaced by Saran. In early December, captain Mert Hakan Yandas was remanded in custody following the betting scandal that had emerged in the autumn. On top of that, Fener were hit by a spate of injuries that sidelined more than half a dozen players.
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Guendouzi drew parallels between Tedesco and Emery
Five difficult days proved decisive for the club's board, prompting them to sack the popular coach without warning. First, the team exited the cup in the quarter-finals after extra time against Konyaspor; then they surrendered the league title with a 3-0 derby defeat to eventual champions Galatasaray.
Tedesco was taken by surprise: "We had only just discussed an early contract extension," he told dpa. "Now, after just our second league defeat of the season, we're parting ways. It underlines how fast-paced football has become. When I arrived, the plan was to build something sustainable together; we wanted to do things a little differently from the norm."
Matteo Guendouzi, the former Hertha player who only joined the club in January, was full of praise following Tedesco's dismissal, having previously compared him to Unai Emery: "Thank you for everything you've done for me, Coach. It was a privilege to work with such a great manager and a great person."
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Tedesco's reputation abroad differs markedly from his standing in Germany.
Despite arriving at the club only seven months ago, Tedesco has now joined his three immediate predecessors at Fener in the statistics. He, too, exited, even though his points-per-game average stood at a solid 2.0. José Mourinho (2.02), Ismail Kartal (2.4) and Jorge Jesus (2.23) had already experienced the same fate. During his 45 matches in charge, Tedesco won 26 and lost only seven, posting a career-best 2.0 points per game.
He wasted little time before taking charge of Bologna, his seventh coaching post in his fifth country, and has yet to spend more than seven months away from the touchline. Nevertheless, he has never completed a second season at any club.
Tedesco's issue, if it can be called that, is that he enjoys a far better reputation abroad than he does at home in Germany. There, his time at FC Schalke 04 (July 2017 to March 2019) still counts against him, even though he finished as runners-up in the league and reached the Champions League last 16.
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Tedesco is still revered as a legend in Aue today
Back then, unlike at his later clubs, Tedesco's side adopted a decidedly pragmatic style of play. Critics derided it as "the ugliest football ever played by a team in second place". Yet observers overlooked a key stop in the Italian-born coach's career before he arrived in Gelsenkirchen.
Tedesco had taken charge of his first professional job less than four months earlier, stepping into the hot seat at Schalke. At 31, he had been leading a second-division side that was mired at the foot of the table and in real danger of relegation. Tedesco turned it around immediately, picking up 1.82 points per game over eleven matches and steering the club clear of relegation. That feat still earns him legend status at Wismut.
After Schalke, he moved to Spartak Moscow, where the coronavirus pandemic cut short his 20-month tenure despite the club's desire to keep him. He then moved to RB Leipzig. In his first season there, Tedesco won the DFB-Pokal, the club's first major title, and reached the semi-finals of the Europa League. When he turned down an early contract extension, he was shown the door after just five Bundesliga matchdays.
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Tedesco had also received enquiries from England and Germany.
Then there's Belgium. Tedesco took charge of the national team in 2023. In only his second game, he guided the Red Devils to their first win over Germany in 69 years, and it would be 16 months before they tasted defeat under his management. Their Euro 2024 performances were uninspiring, yet they exited only on a narrow margin: an own goal in the 85th minute against favourites France in the round of 16.
Such results make his domestic reputation in Germany appear unjustified, and the contrast with his standing abroad is stark. Italian media have hailed him as the ideal coach for Bologna, praising his attacking football, high pressing, ball possession and tactical flexibility.
SPOX reports that he had also received approaches from England and Germany, yet Tedesco has long harboured the ambition to coach in his parents' homeland. SSC Napoli and Atalanta Bergamo had previously shown interest.
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Bologna's Sartori had been pursuing Tedesco for some time.
Giovanni Sartori finally gets his man in Tedesco. The 69-year-old Technical Director at Bologna since 2022—after nearly eight years in the same role in Bergamo—has been pursuing the coach for years and re-established contact before Tedesco's departure from Istanbul.
After a turbulent spell at Fener, Bologna's calm, by Italian standards, should suit Tedesco well. Founded in 1909, the club has a proud tradition and has recently made significant progress: in 2024 it qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 60 years, and a year later its Coppa Italia triumph ended a 51-year wait for silverware.
Tedesco's challenge will still be considerable: predecessor Vincenzo Italiano had just steered the club to a respectable eighth-place finish, narrowly missing out on European qualification.
It is not yet clear who Tedesco will face in his debut. Some Fenerbahce supporters, still stinging from his departure, have taken to social media to suggest a friendly between the two clubs—a match that might now seem fitting for both sets of fans.