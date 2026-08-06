Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia didn't turn to Dutchman Marino Pusic as a quick fix after Matthias Jaissle's departure. They backed a coach with a clear footballing philosophy, a man who believes in attacking football and high pressing. He built his reputation across several European clubs, most notably steering Shakhtar Donetsk to a win over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.
Pusic's name may lack the media glamour of the game's top coaches, yet his career reveals a manager with defined ideas and a wealth of varied experience. That is exactly why Al-Ahli's board handed him the job of leading "Al-Raqi" through one of the toughest spells in the club's history.