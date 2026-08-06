Bosic began his coaching journey inside the Dutch school, working as assistant to his compatriot Arne Slot at AZ Alkmaar. He followed Slot to Feyenoord too, soaking up the tactical detail that turned his mentor into one of Europe's most prominent coaches.

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From there he struck out on his own. He guided Twente back into the Dutch Eredivisie before landing his most important role at Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk, winning the Ukrainian league, lifting the Ukrainian Cup twice and turning heads in the UEFA Champions League.

One night stood above the rest. Bosic led Shakhtar to victory over Barcelona in the group stage of the 2023-2024 edition, proof he could handle the big occasion and go toe to toe with the giants.