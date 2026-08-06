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A student of Slot and the man who beat Barcelona: what awaits Al-Ahly with Posecnik?

FEATURES
M. Pusic
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Netherlands
Saudi Arabia

A new stage in Al-Raqi's history

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia didn't turn to Dutchman Marino Pusic as a quick fix after Matthias Jaissle's departure. They backed a coach with a clear footballing philosophy, a man who believes in attacking football and high pressing. He built his reputation across several European clubs, most notably steering Shakhtar Donetsk to a win over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

Pusic's name may lack the media glamour of the game's top coaches, yet his career reveals a manager with defined ideas and a wealth of varied experience. That is exactly why Al-Ahli's board handed him the job of leading "Al-Raqi" through one of the toughest spells in the club's history.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-SHAKHTAR-BRESTAFP

    From Slot's school to leading Al-Ahly

    Bosic began his coaching journey inside the Dutch school, working as assistant to his compatriot Arne Slot at AZ Alkmaar. He followed Slot to Feyenoord too, soaking up the tactical detail that turned his mentor into one of Europe's most prominent coaches.

    Read also: Salah and the journey to reclaim the throne: a historic scenario that returns the King to the summit of Europe

    From there he struck out on his own. He guided Twente back into the Dutch Eredivisie before landing his most important role at Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk, winning the Ukrainian league, lifting the Ukrainian Cup twice and turning heads in the UEFA Champions League.

    One night stood above the rest. Bosic led Shakhtar to victory over Barcelona in the group stage of the 2023-2024 edition, proof he could handle the big occasion and go toe to toe with the giants.

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  • A clear attacking identity

    Bosic relies on an attacking philosophy built on positive possession, high pressing and a constant desire to score one more goal than the opponent. He declared as much on more than one occasion during his time coaching Shakhtar.

    Attacking football cannot succeed without a strong defence. That is the Dutch coach's belief, which is why he always ties early pressing to winning the ball back quickly in the opponent's half, keeping the opposition under constant pressure.

    He puts no faith in a fixed formation. He prefers tactical flexibility instead, often leaning on a 4-3-3 while keeping the option to switch to a 4-2-3-1 depending on the opponent and the circumstances of the match.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-SHAKHTAR-BRESTAFP

    Why does he suit Al-Ahly?

    What sets Bosic apart most is how closely his ideas fit Al-Ahli's identity in recent seasons. The team boast outstanding attacking talent, along with players who excel at retaining possession and moving between the lines, all of which suits the coach's approach.

    He also gives the full-backs plenty of freedom to push forward and create chances. Movement off the ball and positional interchange matter greatly to him, as do high physical fitness and collective discipline. These are the elements that could help Al-Ahli rediscover their identity quickly.

    The real challenge, though, is winning over the fans after Jaissle's departure. Bosic must prove that what he delivered in Europe can also work in the Roshn League, where the competition and the pressures differ and results become the primary standard by which any coach is judged.

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Al Diriyah
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