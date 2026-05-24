Spanish sports newspaper Marca has labelled the Real Madrid superstar's absence "disrespectful".
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"A sign of discord within the team": Harsh criticism of Vinicius Junior over his behaviour during Dani Carvajal's farewell from Real Madrid
According to Marca, Vinicius Junior's conduct is "yet another symptom of the current disarray within the team"; while Carvajal was bringing his long career in the 'Royals' shirt to a fitting conclusion on the pitch, the Brazilian was reportedly already scouting beaches.
Marca went further, sarcastically noting that the forward was effectively already on an early holiday, since preparing for the World Cup is now his main priority; he remains part of Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for the tournament.
A trophy-less season as Carvajal and Alaba bid farewell
Carvajal played his final match for Real on Saturday, a 4-2 win over Athletic Bilbao, and was visibly moved during his farewell speech on the pitch afterwards. The Spaniard made 451 competitive appearances for Los Blancos and won a total of 27 trophies over 13 years.
Alaba's contract with the club also expires this summer. The Austrian arrived from Bayern Munich in 2021 and added two Champions League crowns to his CV during his time in the Spanish capital.
Both men, however, finished the campaign without fresh silverware. Real Madrid lost the LaLiga title to rivals FC Barcelona, exited the Copa del Rey early against second-tier Albacete, fell to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, and also surrendered the Supercopa to Barça. "The old Madrid—rooted in tradition—bows out to the fans' applause, while the Madrid that squandered this season keeps spinning in on itself," Marca concluded.
Vinicius Junior: 2025/26 season statistics
Games 53 goals Goals 22 assists Assists: 14 14