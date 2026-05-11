A shocking dressing-room scandal is merely the low point of a disastrous downward spiral: Real Madrid is degenerating into a modern-day FC Hollywood

Power struggles have also played out on players' pay slips, with Vinicius reportedly determined to secure a higher salary in his new contract than current top earner Kylian Mbappé. Real Madrid recently felt overwhelmed by their players' growing power, a situation that culminated in Alonso's dismissal. Club president Florentino Pérez and his board appeared to see the coach's exit as the easier alternative to confronting wayward stars. According to The Athletic, the combined entourages of Vinicius, Mbappé and their teammates wield alarmingly influence within the club.

Alonso had clearly reached his limit by the time some players, openly critical of him, reportedly pretended to be asleep during tactical meetings. The former Leverkusen coach then lost his temper, allegedly shouting in disbelief: "I didn't realise I'd walked into a nursery here."

Following Alonso's departure, Real turned to an internal option, promoting former reserve-team coach Arbeloa. On the pitch, the new boss could not engineer a sustained turnaround, and he struggled to command the dressing room as well. He stroked Vinicius's ego in particular, and the forward now feels far more important and effective on the pitch than he did under Alonso. Even so, Arbeloa quickly encountered resistance within the dressing room; his methods were questioned, and media reports claimed that a faction of players spread malicious gossip about him.

"A lot of lies are being told," Arbeloa said at last weekend's press conference, defending his players. "It is a lie that my players are not professional. It is a lie that my players did not show me the necessary respect; that didn't even happen."

Recent events suggest Arbeloa did not tell the whole truth, and the growing unrest in the dressing room appears anything but coincidental. The campaign is petering out with little left to play for: in the Copa del Rey they were humiliated in the round of 16 by a second-tier side in mid-January, and in mid-April Real lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. In La Liga, Barcelona have long since pulled clear, and on Sunday evening they were confirmed as champions after a comfortable 2-0 Clásico win over Real.

With nothing left to play for, wounded pride and trivialities now command the spotlight. That dynamic extends to Kylian Mbappé, whose recent trip to Sardinia with girlfriend Ester Exposito drew fierce criticism from the club's supporters. The general consensus: the Frenchman should have focused entirely on recovering from his muscle tear in time for Sunday's Clásico against arch-rivals Barça. Ultimately, that didn't happen; Mbappé wasn't in the squad at Camp Nou—and could face a vociferous backlash from the supporters should he be fit to play again in Thursday's upcoming home game against Oviedo.

Real's supporters have already vented their frustration this term with loud boos aimed at the home players, with Vinicius as the main target. Arbeloa's calls for unconditional backing have resonated only to a limited extent, leaving another fault line smouldering beneath the surface of an already chaotic season.