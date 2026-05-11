A steady stream of behind-the-scenes revelations exposed intrigue, squabbles, angry outbursts, wounded pride and even physical confrontations. At FC Bayern Munich in the 1990s, such scenes were part of daily life, with polarising figures such as Lothar Matthäus, Jürgen Klinsmann, Mario Basler and Giovanni Trapattoni playing leading roles. Because tempers were always frayed, the German record champions earned the nickname 'FC Hollywood' during that period. The off-field theatrics frequently overshadowed the actual football.
Translated by
A shocking dressing-room scandal is merely the low point of a disastrous downward spiral: Real Madrid is degenerating into a modern-day FC Hollywood
Real Madrid's 2025/26 squad appears poised to emulate Munich's former "FC Hollywood". In fact, the off-field drama in the Spanish capital now eclipses that of Bayern's heyday. Last week, captain Federico Valverde was hospitalised after a dressing-room altercation with team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni left him with a head injury. Club officials say he collided with a table during the scuffle.
The dressing-room altercation, during which Valverde is reported to have been briefly unconscious, marks a new low in a downward spiral that has engulfed the proud multiple European champions. That slide may have begun with their most recent triumph in the competition. Real beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final and also secured La Liga with a comfortable margin over Barcelona.
In that final, Toni Kroos, Nacho and Dani Carvajal started, with Luka Modric and Lucas Vázquez introduced as late substitutes. Four of them have already left; Carvajal, now marginalised, will follow suit at season's end.
According to The Athletic, the departures of Kroos, Nacho and others have left the squad short of guiding voices, strong characters and positive role models for team spirit. The resulting power vacuum is fuelling ever more serious internal problems.
- Getty
Real Madrid: The squad was reportedly divided during Xabi Alonso's tenure.
The situation the Madrid side currently find themselves in is "very sad", a source who witnessed the recent turmoil at the training ground first-hand told The Athletic. The source added: "The club has a huge problem." On the pitch, this is already obvious, as this will be Real's second season in a row without a trophy. But the rifts run much deeper than just the football itself.
Last term, even Carlo Ancelotti could barely paper over the squad's fissures, so Xabi Alonso inherited the job of restoring Los Blancos to their customary perch at the summit of Spanish and European football. He failed because he could not impose the necessary order on the squad; the egos on display simply overwhelmed him.
By mid-January, after just six months, Alonso was gone. On the pitch, results had been decent: in 34 games under his command, the club lost only six. His successor, Álvaro Arbeloa, has already suffered seven defeats in 24 matches.
When Alonso departed, Los Blancos were still within striking distance of league leaders Barca; thereafter, they gradually slipped back. Ultimately, it was his failure to win over the dressing room that cost him his job. Vinicius Junior was particularly unhappy under the former world-class midfielder.
The Brazilian openly displayed his displeasure when he was substituted during the Clásico against Barcelona in October 2025 and apparently led a group of several stars who did not take to Alonso's methods and style of play at all. Other big names such as Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga were also said to be dissatisfied, while several players backed the coach. The inevitable result was a deep rift in the dressing room.
Alvaro Arbeloa's spell at Real Madrid was ultimately doomed to failure.
Power struggles have also played out on players' pay slips, with Vinicius reportedly determined to secure a higher salary in his new contract than current top earner Kylian Mbappé. Real Madrid recently felt overwhelmed by their players' growing power, a situation that culminated in Alonso's dismissal. Club president Florentino Pérez and his board appeared to see the coach's exit as the easier alternative to confronting wayward stars. According to The Athletic, the combined entourages of Vinicius, Mbappé and their teammates wield alarmingly influence within the club.
Alonso had clearly reached his limit by the time some players, openly critical of him, reportedly pretended to be asleep during tactical meetings. The former Leverkusen coach then lost his temper, allegedly shouting in disbelief: "I didn't realise I'd walked into a nursery here."
Following Alonso's departure, Real turned to an internal option, promoting former reserve-team coach Arbeloa. On the pitch, the new boss could not engineer a sustained turnaround, and he struggled to command the dressing room as well. He stroked Vinicius's ego in particular, and the forward now feels far more important and effective on the pitch than he did under Alonso. Even so, Arbeloa quickly encountered resistance within the dressing room; his methods were questioned, and media reports claimed that a faction of players spread malicious gossip about him.
"A lot of lies are being told," Arbeloa said at last weekend's press conference, defending his players. "It is a lie that my players are not professional. It is a lie that my players did not show me the necessary respect; that didn't even happen."
Recent events suggest Arbeloa did not tell the whole truth, and the growing unrest in the dressing room appears anything but coincidental. The campaign is petering out with little left to play for: in the Copa del Rey they were humiliated in the round of 16 by a second-tier side in mid-January, and in mid-April Real lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. In La Liga, Barcelona have long since pulled clear, and on Sunday evening they were confirmed as champions after a comfortable 2-0 Clásico win over Real.
With nothing left to play for, wounded pride and trivialities now command the spotlight. That dynamic extends to Kylian Mbappé, whose recent trip to Sardinia with girlfriend Ester Exposito drew fierce criticism from the club's supporters. The general consensus: the Frenchman should have focused entirely on recovering from his muscle tear in time for Sunday's Clásico against arch-rivals Barça. Ultimately, that didn't happen; Mbappé wasn't in the squad at Camp Nou—and could face a vociferous backlash from the supporters should he be fit to play again in Thursday's upcoming home game against Oviedo.
Real's supporters have already vented their frustration this term with loud boos aimed at the home players, with Vinicius as the main target. Arbeloa's calls for unconditional backing have resonated only to a limited extent, leaving another fault line smouldering beneath the surface of an already chaotic season.
- Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid: How the row between Valverde and Tchouameni came about
Mbappé has recently made headlines in Madrid for the wrong reasons. During an end-of-April training match, the star striker allegedly confronted one of Arbeloa's assistant coaches—who was standing in as linesman and had ruled him offside—in an angry and abusive outburst. The 27-year-old's representatives later insisted that both the incident and the wider narrative around Mbappé had been blown out of proportion.
That incident, however, was overshadowed by a far more serious clash between Valverde and Tchouameni. According to The Athletic, a heavy tackle by Valverde in Wednesday's training session sparked the headline-grabbing row. Tchouameni was said to be incensed, sparking skirmishes on the training pitch and later in the dressing room; teammates had to step in each time to calm tensions.
Although the pair later made peace on the surface, the feud simmered on. According to The Athletic, the next morning Valverde snubbed the customary handshake and later targeted Tchouameni with several robust challenges during training. The Frenchman initially kept his cool, but further provocation eventually sparked a dressing-room confrontation.
Tchouameni sought to defuse the tension by asking Valverde to discuss the issue. Instead, Valverde allegedly insulted him, prompting Tchouameni to lash out and strike his teammate, according to The Athletic. The ensuing scuffle saw Valverde hit his head on a table, start bleeding, and briefly lose consciousness. The dressing room was visibly concerned for Valverde, including Tchouameni. Once the Uruguayan regained consciousness, he was taken to hospital; scans revealed a head injury that will sideline him for ten to 14 days.
- (C)Getty Images
Could "The Special One" really be poised to take the reins at the combustible club, Real Madrid?
In the aftermath, Real Madrid and Valverde sought to play down the altercation as an unfortunate accident. However, the club's hierarchy was furious, as shown by the hefty €500,000 fines handed to both players.
Meanwhile, The Athletic cites sources with insider knowledge of Real's dressing room who point to Valverde as the main culprit in the Tchouameni scandal. According to the report, the Uruguayan is seen as a provocateur within the squad and behaves in a manner "unworthy of a captain". Given the drama and controversy surrounding the rift with Tchouameni, it is "impossible" that the two feuding players will still be playing together for Real next year. At least one big name will therefore have to leave the club in the summer, and the ongoing divisions within the squad suggest that further departures are inevitable. The club insists the pair quickly patched things up in front of the squad, leaving no lingering animosity.
Either way, the question remains as to how such detailed accounts of the goings-on in Real's dressing room are reaching the public. "Quite clearly: someone is spreading rumours here. And in a season without a title, when Real Madrid is under even more scrutiny than usual, everything is being blown out of proportion," said Valverde.
Rumours or truth: it is clear that there are genuine issues within the Real dressing room. Over the past two years, the Bernabéu has become a powder keg that is almost impossible to manage. Arbeloa will in all likelihood no longer have to try to do so from next season onwards; the Spaniard's departure in the summer is considered a done deal. Who will then take on the job, which is actually so coveted, remains to be seen.
Didier Deschamps and Sebastian Hoeneß were mentioned earlier, but Jose Mourinho has now emerged as the front-runner. The Portuguese, who previously managed Madrid between 2010 and 2013 and currently coaches Benfica Lisbon, is reportedly President Perez's clear favourite. Mourinho certainly has the tough approach needed to clean up Real's dressing room, but The Special One also has the potential to further fuel the FC Hollywood narrative in Madrid.
Real Madrid's upcoming matches
Date
Match
Competition
Thursday, 14 May, 9:30pm
Real Madrid vs. Real Oviedo
LaLiga
Sunday, 17 May (7.00 pm)
Sevilla FC vs. Real Madrid
LaLiga
Exact date to be confirmed
Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga