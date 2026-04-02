A sensational move following his departure from FC Bayern? Leon Goretzka is reportedly set to receive a massive offer

According to the report, Niclas Füllkrug’s loan club is hoping this move will outmanoeuvre Juventus Turin in the transfer battle for the departing Bayern star. Goretzka is reportedly the top choice of Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri. The Rossoneri are said to be offering Goretzka an annual salary of five million euros plus bonuses.

The club had already confirmed at the end of January that Goretzka’s contract with the German record champions would not be renewed. Goretzka could have left Munich as early as the winter transfer window; according to consistent media reports, he had been presented with a contract from Atlético Madrid ready for signing. Goretzka, however, made it clear that he wanted to see out the season at FC Bayern and go in search of another title with the Munich side.

"As much as I felt honoured by the interest from other top international clubs, I have made the decision to finish the season at FC Bayern," the international announced a few months ago. He said he was part of a team he enjoyed playing with both on and off the pitch and had a manager in Vincent Kompany who had moulded the team back into a real unit: "I feel deeply connected to this team and the club. Our shared goal is to be back at Marienplatz in May and celebrate the biggest titles together with YOU!"