Kai Rooney is only 16, but the hype is growing as he follows in his father's footsteps. Wayne came through at Everton before becoming a Manchester United legend. Kai started out with the Red Devils and is playing for Manchester United Under-18s under Darren Fletcher this season.

In the latest round of matches, he scored four goals in a 6-0 win over Burnley. He pounced on a rebound off the post following a team-mate's header to finish with his left foot, then won and converted a penalty. Next came a header as he rose to meet a corner. Finally, he capitalised on a Burnley defensive error and struck powerfully with his right foot to make it 4-0 and put the game to bed.