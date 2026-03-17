A major transfer is on the cards! Said El Malas’ parents are reported to have agreed terms with a Premier League club

In fact, Cologne now stand to receive a higher transfer fee if they sell the teenager this summer. According to *Bild*, Brighton are prepared to increase their offer for El Mala “significantly”. There is talk of a potential transfer deal under which Cologne could receive €35 million plus bonuses. There is also said to be a sell-on clause involved.

Alongside Cologne’s sporting director Thomas Kessler, the new squad planner Tim Steidten, who was once under contract with West Ham in England, is also said to be involved in the negotiations. Brighton reportedly wants to “wrap up the deal quickly”.

A move to the Seagulls would also be worthwhile for El Mala. He is set to sign a five-year contract and earn a total of €20 million in wages. Thanks to a performance-related pay structure, this figure could even rise further. An additional advantage for Brighton in the battle for the German U21 international’s future is that the Premier League side, currently twelfth in the table, also want to sign his brother Malek. He currently plays for Cologne’s U21s. Other interested clubs are not considering this option.