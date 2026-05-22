A goal-fest keeps that last glimmer of hope alive! Germany wins its first final at the Ice Hockey World Championship

Having suffered four straight defeats to open the tournament, national coach Harold Kreis's side finally got off the mark by beating underdogs Hungary 6–2 (2–0, 2–0, 2–2), thereby avoiding an early exit.
Mannheim rearguard Gawanke broke Germany's power-play drought with his first goal on the twelfth attempt and went on to complete a hat-trick (19th, 42nd, 50th). Berlin forward Eric Mik (9th), NHL winger Lukas Reichel (40th) and Nuremberg debutant Samuel Dove-McFalls (40th) added further goals for the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB) side in front of 5,000 spectators in Zurich, keeping their qualification hopes alive. Tamas Sarpatki (45th) and Janos Hari (58th) replied for Hungary; on the first goal, the previously reliable NHL netminder Philipp Grubauer was caught slightly out of position in the near corner.