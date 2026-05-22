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DeutschlandIMAGO / Beautiful Sports International

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A goal-fest keeps that last glimmer of hope alive! Germany wins its first final at the Ice Hockey World Championship

A hat-trick from Leon Gawanke, the team's first power-play goal, and, crucially, their first win: the DEB side has ticked off the first of three must-win games on the road to the World Championship quarter-finals.

Having suffered four straight defeats to open the tournament, national coach Harold Kreis's side finally got off the mark by beating underdogs Hungary 6–2 (2–0, 2–0, 2–2), thereby avoiding an early exit.

Mannheim rearguard Gawanke broke Germany's power-play drought with his first goal on the twelfth attempt and went on to complete a hat-trick (19th, 42nd, 50th). Berlin forward Eric Mik (9th), NHL winger Lukas Reichel (40th) and Nuremberg debutant Samuel Dove-McFalls (40th) added further goals for the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB) side in front of 5,000 spectators in Zurich, keeping their qualification hopes alive. Tamas Sarpatki (45th) and Janos Hari (58th) replied for Hungary; on the first goal, the previously reliable NHL netminder Philipp Grubauer was caught slightly out of position in the near corner.

  • Saturday's anticipated "decider" against Austria could secure a quarter-final berth. Victory in that match, plus another in Monday's final group outing against struggling Great Britain (both 8:20 pm CET on ProSieben and MagentaTV), would leave the DEB side well placed to reach the knockout phase—although they will still need a bit of external assistance.

    "We knew even before the tournament that we had to win the last three games," defender Leon Hüttl told MagentaTV. "We want to be the more proactive team in every game and play our own game."

    Coach Kreis left out late call-up Alexander Karachun, with the Schwenningen forward stepping in for Daniel Fischbuch, who has returned home with a broken hand to join Cologne. Surprisingly, Grubauer started in goal despite the crucial clash with Austria less than 24 hours later.

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  • The DEB side began nervously but eventually stormed back into the game.

    The DEB side began nervously, and their first power play—already the eleventh of the tournament—failed to yield a goal. However, Mik soon opened the scoring with a curling shot from the blue line, as Nicolas Krämmer screened Hungarian goalkeeper Bence Balizs at the near post.

    The goal settled Germany's nerves, and they repeatedly pinned the Hungarians back in their own zone. Clear-cut chances remained scarce, yet in their twelfth power play the deadlock was broken: Gawanke scored after Stefan Loibl failed to control the puck.

    "That's what we were missing. We know that, we've talked about it," said Krämmer after the first period. The penalty against Hungary should not have been called, as Fabio Wagner had struck Marc Michaelis in the face with his stick.

    The second period followed the same script, with Hungary rarely escaping their own zone. The only drawback: the DEB team failed to capitalise on their chances. Only late in the frame did Reichel finally convert the 18th shot of the period. "We're putting a lot of pressure on the opposition's goal today," noted forward Alexander Ehl.

    Gawanke struck again shortly after the third period began, and although Germany eased off slightly, Hungary finally spoiled Grubauer's bid for a second shutout when they scored. The Germans then had a goal disallowed after a successful coach's challenge—Grubauer had been impeded—before Gawanke completed his hat-trick from a tight angle.

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