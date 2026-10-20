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FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BARCELONAAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

A gamble that threatens Barcelona's prestige: Flick pays the price for Clasico calculations at the Parc des Princes

Originals
Analysis
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
H. Flick
France
Spain
Germany

A losing bet in Paris

Barcelona's 2-4 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday exposed a gap in Flick's side. They could not control midfield, handle pressure, or protect defensive spaces.

Twice the Catalans drew level. Twice they lost their balance, and Paris kept threatening until they settled the tie with total authority.

Each time Barcelona scored, Paris snatched back the initiative. That difference was clear, and it matters in a Champions League race Barça hope to win. Individual talent counts for little without the balance that protects a side in a match's hardest moments, as it did on Tuesday.


  • Midfield battle: Pedri alone is not enough

    Barcelona struggled to control midfield. Paris's players consistently found passing options, while Pedri appeared to shoulder alone the burden of linking the lines.

    Numerical superiority was not the only problem. The movement of the Paris trio, Vitinha, João Neves and Fabián Ruiz, gave the player on the ball solutions to bypass the pressure.

    Each time Paris beat the press, Barcelona's defence had to drop back and protect the spaces rather than win the ball back in advanced areas. That is where the difference between numerical possession and actual control shows. Having the ball means nothing if you cannot stop your opponent reaching the final third with ease.

    The numbers back it up. According to statistics from Flashscore, Barcelona enjoyed 53% possession against 47% and edged the passing accuracy, yet the figures reveal clearer Parisian control over the attacking play. Paris had 22 shots against 18, of which 15 were on target against only 5, and recorded expected goals (xG) of 3.73 against 2.19, with 6 big chances against 5. All of which confirms that the Paris midfield trio of Vitinha, Neves and Ruiz turned relatively lower possession into a genuine, continuous threat.

    Read also: Half of his goals at Barcelona: Lucas Hernández renews the Blaugrana nightmare

  • Pressing exposes the price of a high defensive line

    Barcelona relied on high pressing and a defensive line pushed well up the pitch. The strategy hands them an attacking edge when it clicks. Against a side that thrives on quick passing and exploits the spaces behind the defenders, though, it turns dangerous, because they know exactly where to strike to hurt their opponent.

    Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi shone here with a constant supply of crosses, teeing up Ruiz for the fourth goal. That leaves him one step away from matching Samuel Eto'o's record of 20 as the best African provider in the Champions League, and today he drew level with Mohamed Salah, the former Liverpool and current Trabzonspor star, on 19 assists.

    Désiré Doué also punished the advanced line, scoring the first goal and creating the second from a corner to claim the man of the match award.

    The problem, then, lay not only in how far the back line pushed up. Barcelona failed to pressure the ball carrier enough, and they struggled to close the passing angles.

    Read also: an event absent for 19 years: emergency decisions upend the calculations of Paris and Barcelona

  • The Clásico tax: did Rodri's absence cause the defeat?

    Hansi Flick's decision to keep Rodri Hernández on the bench was significant, but it does not explain the defeat on its own. The coach made clear he wanted to rest the player after three full matches, while stressing his confidence in Marc Bernal, ahead of the Clásico against Real Madrid.

    Rodri was no ordinary midfielder, swapped out for any available body. The team needed someone to help play out of pressure, set the tempo and provide balance between midfield and defence. They needed someone to retain the ball and calm the storm of quick transitions and the opponent's ferocious attack.

    Barcelona never managed to cover those roles. Pedri was left shouldering several of them at once. The mistake was not necessarily resting Rodri, but failing to build a system that could hold firm against Paris without him. That question will linger every time Rodri sits out: how do you replace him?

    Load management matters. But it should not come at the expense of balance in a match of this magnitude. 

    Read also: There is none worse than him: Barcelona alone in a dark bracket in the Champions League


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  • Substitutions: decisions that raise question marks

    Hauling off Pedri and Raphinha in the 60th minute raised eyebrows, especially with Barcelona needing to keep control of the game and ride out Paris's pressure. Rodri's introduction did not fix the problem. Taking off Espart after a strong showing, while sticking with Gordon despite a poor display from start to finish, invites debate over whether the changes matched what the players had offered and what the team needed. Those minutes laid bare an inability to hold their shape after clawing the game back.

    Xavi Espart grabbed the equaliser against Paris Saint-Germain after 74 minutes, landing one shot on target from an xG of 0.29. He completed 43 passes at 84% accuracy, won four tackles and made five ball recoveries.

    Anthony Gordon, by contrast, played the full 90 minutes and managed just 48 touches, according to ESPN. No goal, no assist, a zero xG and an xA of 0.16, with not a single shot on target or even an attempt. He won one duel and intercepted one ball.

    Does time allow him to threaten Salah? Guirassy storms into Champions League history


  • A lesson from Paris's dominance: is the gap still wide between Barcelona and the Champions League dream?

    Paris kept attacking and reclaimed the initiative every time the scoreline shifted. Barcelona leaned more on exploiting space and individual moments, but couldn't convert their chances into sustained control. The difference is stark. Barcelona create dangerous moments. The holders impose their style, build a recurring pattern of threat and steer the match wherever they want.

    The night also exposed how much more balance Barcelona need to mount a serious Champions League challenge. They have players who can make the difference, and they showed real fight by coming back twice, but their talent and attacking quality couldn't paper over the cracks in midfield and defence. Paris had answers everywhere. They pressed well, exploited space, kept attacking and never lost their heads after conceding. Those are the hallmarks of any team with genuine designs on the trophy.

    Read also: Souness: Arsenal put pressure on referees, and their star is a cheat

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