Barcelona struggled to control midfield. Paris's players consistently found passing options, while Pedri appeared to shoulder alone the burden of linking the lines.

Numerical superiority was not the only problem. The movement of the Paris trio, Vitinha, João Neves and Fabián Ruiz, gave the player on the ball solutions to bypass the pressure.

Each time Paris beat the press, Barcelona's defence had to drop back and protect the spaces rather than win the ball back in advanced areas. That is where the difference between numerical possession and actual control shows. Having the ball means nothing if you cannot stop your opponent reaching the final third with ease.

The numbers back it up. According to statistics from Flashscore, Barcelona enjoyed 53% possession against 47% and edged the passing accuracy, yet the figures reveal clearer Parisian control over the attacking play. Paris had 22 shots against 18, of which 15 were on target against only 5, and recorded expected goals (xG) of 3.73 against 2.19, with 6 big chances against 5. All of which confirms that the Paris midfield trio of Vitinha, Neves and Ruiz turned relatively lower possession into a genuine, continuous threat.