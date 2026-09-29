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Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

A frightening solidarity that could erase its name for good? The worst-case scenarios for Manchester City's punishment

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A dark path: will he drop to the fifth division?

The ruling against Manchester City has sent shockwaves through English football. In an official statement on Tuesday, the Premier League confirmed the club's conviction for serious financial breaches, finding them guilty on almost all 115 charges.

One question now dominates the conversation. How severe will the punishment be for the ten-time Premier League champions?

  • The worst-case scenario? It's almost impossible!

    The potential consequences are stark: a hefty financial fine, a heavy points deduction, a transfer ban, or even expulsion from the Premier League.

    Germany's Bild newspaper reported the predictions of English journalist Ben Jacobs about the worst-case scenario, one it described as "almost impossible": relegation to the fifth tier of English football.

    Read also: Joe Hart breaks his silence after City's conviction: what Khaldoon Al Mubarak said is enough

  • Does Manchester City face a total ban?

    English website and radio station "Talksport" have painted this alarming scenario. They claim the English Football League (EFL), which spans the three professional divisions below the Premier League, stands ready to work alongside the Premier League.

    At its most extreme, that could mean Manchester City banned from the Premier League and every tier of the English Football League. The club would simply vanish from English professional football altogether.

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  • Solidarity that could put City face to face with their worst fears!

    Journalist Ben Jacobs says: "As far as I'm aware, the Premier League is seeking a huge and unprecedented points deduction, and even the relegation of Manchester City to a lower division."

    He added: "I can also tell you exclusively that the English Football League is planning to read the decision if Manchester City are expelled from the Premier League, and that out of solidarity it is prepared to support the Premier League's position and try to keep Manchester City out of the League as well."

    Jacobs concluded: "So there is a risk that, in the worst-case scenario, Manchester City would be expelled from (professional) football altogether."

    England is unusual here. Even the fourth tier remains a professional league, and the National League sits as the fifth-highest level in the system.

    What form the punishment takes is anyone's guess, with a separate procedure set to decide it. The Premier League statement read: "The appointed commission has a wide margin of discretion regarding the sanctions it applies. The non-exhaustive list set out in the rules includes financial fines, points deductions and other sporting penalties."

    City have until 2 October to appeal against the findings. They have already responded to the statement and continue to maintain their innocence.

    Read also: Fictitious sums: Mancini's contract tops the charges against City

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