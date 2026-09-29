A frightening solidarity that could erase its name for good? The worst-case scenarios for Manchester City's punishment

Journalist Ben Jacobs says: "As far as I'm aware, the Premier League is seeking a huge and unprecedented points deduction, and even the relegation of Manchester City to a lower division."

He added: "I can also tell you exclusively that the English Football League is planning to read the decision if Manchester City are expelled from the Premier League, and that out of solidarity it is prepared to support the Premier League's position and try to keep Manchester City out of the League as well."

Jacobs concluded: "So there is a risk that, in the worst-case scenario, Manchester City would be expelled from (professional) football altogether."

England is unusual here. Even the fourth tier remains a professional league, and the National League sits as the fifth-highest level in the system.

What form the punishment takes is anyone's guess, with a separate procedure set to decide it. The Premier League statement read: "The appointed commission has a wide margin of discretion regarding the sanctions it applies. The non-exhaustive list set out in the rules includes financial fines, points deductions and other sporting penalties."

City have until 2 October to appeal against the findings. They have already responded to the statement and continue to maintain their innocence.