A bold tactic to contain Michael Olise? PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov exhibited some highly unusual behaviour during his side's clash with FC Bayern

Enrique's side contained Olise with remarkable efficiency, despite his impressive form this season. Although his marker, Nuno Mendes, received an early yellow card for a foul—and should have been dismissed later for handball—Olise rarely threatened to beat the Portuguese full-back over the full 90 minutes.

PSG also crowded Bayern's right flank—Olise's operating zone—to starve him of space for his pacey dribbles and one-on-ones.

PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov repeatedly cleared the ball out of play on the left, conceding possession to Bayern but ensuring that almost every player crowded the hosts' right flank.



