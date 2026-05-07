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FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Christian Guinin

Translated by

A bold tactic to contain Michael Olise? PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov deploys an unconventional strategy in the clash with FC Bayern

Champions League
M. Olise
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
M. Safonov

In the Champions League semi-final second leg against PSG, Michael Olise was largely absent from the game. Did Luis Enrique devise a specific tactical ploy to contain the FC Bayern winger?

After taking the lead in the third minute through a goal from Ousmane Dembélé, the French side, holding a comfortable two-goal aggregate advantage, concentrated on defence and, when they did venture forward, did so exclusively through swift counter-attacks.

  • Enrique's side contained Olise with remarkable efficiency, despite his outstanding form this season. Although his marker, Nuno Mendes, received an early yellow card for a foul—and should have been dismissed later for handball—Olise rarely threatened to beat the Portuguese full-back over the full 90 minutes.

    PSG also crowded Bayern's right flank—Olise's operating zone—to deny him the room to launch his pacey dribbles and one-on-ones.

    PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov repeatedly cleared the ball from his goal to the left, conceding possession but ensuring that, from Bayern's perspective, almost every player crowded the right flank.


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  • FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Safonov's pass completion rate lags well behind Neuer's.

    Consequently, whenever Olise received the ball, PSG immediately doubled up on the 24-year-old. The FCB winger rarely got the chance to use his pace to reach the byline or cut inside and shoot with his dangerous left foot.

    At full-time, Safonov's pass completion sat at just 21%—only seven of 33 attempts reached a teammate—while Manuel Neuer, his opposite number, boasted a 70% success rate.

    Olise's own numbers tell the story: he created only two chances, and his shot count (2), touches in the box (8) and final-third passes (5) all undershot his recent standards.

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