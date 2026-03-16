The centre-back for Germany’s record-breaking champions had a minor mishap after warming up ahead of Bayern’s away match in Leverkusen. Instead of heading to the Bayern dressing room, Tah – presumably out of old habit – initially turned into the Werkself changing room.
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A bizarre scene at FC Bayern’s away match: Jonathan Tah suffers a curious mishap against Bayer 04 Leverkusen
However, the 30-year-old realised his mistake straight away. After taking a few steps in the wrong direction, he turned around and ran after his teammates into the FCB dressing room. The stewards standing right next to him in the corridor couldn’t help but have a chuckle or two. The clip has also caused quite a stir on social media.
Under a video of the scene, the official Bayer 04 Leverkusen account eventually commented: “Never forget where you come from”, to which Tah simply replied with three laughing emojis.
Tah played for Leverkusen for ten years before joining Bayern
Before joining FC Bayern last summer, Tah spent ten years playing for Bayer Leverkusen. Whilst wearing the Leverkusen shirt, his honours included winning the domestic double – the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal – in 2024. In total, he made 402 appearances (scoring 18 goals) for B04.
At Bayern, Tah is an undisputed first-team regular under manager Vincent Kompany. Across all competitions, he has made 36 appearances, scoring three goals and providing three assists. On his return to the BayArena on Saturday, Bayern and Tah drew 1-1.
FC Bayern Munich, Fixtures: FCB's upcoming matches
Date Time Match Wednesday, 18 March 9 pm FC Bayern v Atalanta (Champions League) Saturday, 21 March 3.30 pm FC Bayern v Union Berlin (Bundesliga) Saturday, 4 April 3.30 pm SC Freiburg v FC Bayern (Bundesliga) Saturday, 11 April 6.30 pm FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)