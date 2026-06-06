A bitter blow: World Cup unlucky charm Lennart Karl suffered an injury after the German national team's training session

The national team does not regularly hold finishing drills after the main training session. During his press conference to announce the DFB squad, Nagelsmann explained that these exercises were why he had brought Karl's club-mate Jonas Urbig (22) to the USA as a "training goalkeeper": "The players want to spend another 45 minutes shooting after every training session; they're not always allowed to, but occasionally. And then it's good to be able to spread the workload across several people. That's why Jonas is deservedly part of the squad."

Bitterly ironic, then, that Bayern midfielder Serge Gnabry suffered a serious injury in mid-April during a similar session. The 30-year-old tore his adductor muscle in training, ending his season and ruling him out of the World Cup.

Gnabry, too, was injured not in a tackle but during a shooting drill, as Bayern coach Vincent Kompany explained at the time: "That was very unfortunate. It happened during a penalty shoot-out. It was really very, very unfortunate and took us all by surprise."