Out-of-favour Liverpool midfielder flies to Finland seeking medical clearance to seal La Liga transfer

The Spaniard has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for Liverpool after breaking into the senior squad. Following a frustrating loan spell last season that was severely disrupted by a hamstring injury requiring surgery, Bajcetic is now actively seeking a fresh start.

According to Spanish journalist Diego Otero, Bajcetic "has travelled to Finland" to meet with the specialist who previously operated on him. The player will remain in the country for the next few days as he awaits the official medical green light to proceed with a transfer away from Merseyside.