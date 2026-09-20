Manchester City sit top of the Premier League after taking maximum points from their opening five matches. Five games, five wins, 15 points. The latest came in a thrilling 5-3 triumph over Sunderland.

No other side in the competition can boast a perfect record so far. City also hold the longest current winning run in the division, with a 100% success rate. That start speaks to their strength and their obvious determination to reclaim the title.

This flying start is more than just a number. City have made history by winning their opening five matches of a top-flight season for the fifth time in the club's existence. They previously managed it in 1912-1913, 2015-2016, 2016-2017 and 2023-2024, and they have now repeated the trick once more.

Italian manager Enzo Maresca shares in the perfect record. He has won each of his first five Premier League matches in charge of the club.

Only five men before him had managed the feat. Maresca becomes the sixth manager in the competition's history to win his first five games with a single club, joining Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who each won their first six, along with Craig Shakespeare and Maurizio Sarri, who both won their first five.