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FC Bayern München v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
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2025/26 Champions League: FC Bayern Munich’s prize money and bonuses – here’s how much the club has earned so far

Champions League
Bayern Munich
Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund
Bayer Leverkusen

Now that FC Bayern Munich have reached the Champions League semi-finals, the question arises: how much in prize money and bonuses has FCB earned so far? SPOX has the answer.

The semi-finalists are set, and the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League season is entering its final stages. From a German viewpoint, only FC Bayern Munich remains in the competition. Alongside the sporting prestige, the prize money is also significant. But what sums can FC Bayern expect?

SPOX has all the details.

  • 2025/26 Champions League: FC Bayern Munich’s prize money and bonuses – here’s how much the club has earned so far

    FC Bayern Munich has already accumulated €83.4m in Champions League revenue, including entry fees, UEFA bonuses and points-based rewards. A place in the final would add €18.5m, while lifting the trophy would bring another €6.5m.

    On top of that, the club will earn a value bonus at season’s end, calculated from its club coefficient and the former market pool; up to €40m sits in that value pot, to which gate receipts from home matches are added—already worth roughly €30m.

    Combined with gate receipts—estimated at roughly €30 million—Bayern’s earnings already exceed €100 million and could climb as high as €150 million, setting a new club record. 

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  • 2025/26 Champions League: FC Bayern Munich’s prize money and bonuses – how much the club has earned so far – prize money by tournament

    • Distribution of revenue during the league phase:
    Bonus typeShareTotal amountDetails
    Start bonuses27.5%€670 millionEach of the 36 participants receives €18.62 million, comprising a €17.87 million advance and a €0.75 million balance.
    Performance and qualification bonuses37.5%€914 millionClubs earn €2.1m per win and €0.7m per draw. Any unallocated funds are distributed proportionately based on final standings.
    “value” pot35%€853mThese funds are then allocated according to market share and historical UEFA results (73% European markets, 27% non-European markets).

    On top of these match and performance payments, clubs also earn ranking bonuses:

    • Top 8: €2 million extra each
    • Places 9–16: €1 million each

    The total prize fund is divided into 666 equal shares worth €275,000 each, with the top eight clubs receiving the largest allocations and the bottom teams getting the smallest.

    In the knockout phase, rewards rise sharply:

    • Play-offs: €1 million
    • Round of 16: €11 million
    • Quarter-finals: €12.5m
    • Semi-finals: €15m
    • Final: €18.5m
    • Winners collect an extra €6.5 million.

    UEFA Super Cup participants earn €4 million each, with the winning team collecting an additional €1 million.

  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup SemifinalGetty Images Sport

    2025/26 Champions League: FC Bayern Munich’s prize money and bonuses – how much the club has earned so far – an overview of the semi-finals

    DateHome teamAway teamFirst leg or second leg
    28 AprilPSGFC BayernFirst leg
    29 AprilAtléticoArsenalFirst leg
    5 MayArsenalAtléticoSecond leg
    6 MayFC BayernPSGSecond leg

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  • Real Madrid C.F. v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Champions League 2025/26: A complete guide to the 36 clubs

    ClubCountry
    Arsenal FCEngland
    Chelsea FCEngland
    Liverpool FCEngland
    Manchester CityEngland
    Newcastle United FCEngland
    Tottenham HotspurEngland
    Atlético de MadridSpain
    Athletic ClubSpain
    FC BarcelonaSpain
    Real Madrid Spain
    Villarreal CFSpain
    Borussia DortmundGermany
    FC Bayern MunichGermany
    Eintracht FrankfurtGermany
    Bayer 04 LeverkusenGermany
    Atalanta BCItaly
    FC Internazionale MilanoItaly
    JuventusItaly
    SSC NapoliItaly
    AS MonacoFrance
    Olympique de MarseilleFrance
    Paris Saint-GermainFrance
    SL BenficaPortugal
    Sporting Clube de PortugalPortugal
    Club Brugge KVBelgium
    R. Union Saint-GilloiseBelgium
    AFC AjaxNetherlands
    PSV EindhovenNetherlands
    FK Bodø/GlimtNorway
    F.C. CopenhagenDenmark
    Galatasaray Galatasaray (Turkey)
    Qarabağ FKAzerbaijan
    SK Slavia PragueCzech Republic
    Pafos FCCyprus
    FC Kairat AlmatyKazakhstan